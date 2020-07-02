Menu
The South Beach Retail Village will include a supermarket, tavern, service station and pharmacy.
$2b Elliot Heads village project a ‘no-brainer’ for developers

Geordi Offord
2nd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
A NEW seaside development is on track to deliver a full-service village centre.

The $2 billion South Beach development at Elliott Heads is set to have a 3.7ha village centre which will include a supermarket, medical centre, tavern and childcare centre.

The estate is one of the last oceanfront projects on the 20km coast strip from Elliott Heads to Coral Cove, Bargara and Burnett Heads.

South Beach is a 20 minute drive south of Bundaberg and is comprised of 3,200 homesites.

While Elliott Heads is known for its idyllic setting and laid-back atmosphere, developers say there is demand for improved retail amenity in the area.

The new Village Centre will be brought to the area by property development and investment company Triple2 Partners in conjunction with the Manera Family and La Vin.

Preliminary site works are underway in anticipation of a fast-tracked construction timeline to complete the project as soon as possible.

Joshua Hall, Founder and Director of Triple2 Partners, said the South Beach Village Centre would be a thriving community hub.

“The Village Centre will not only provide essential services but also deliver employment opportunities for the local community,” he said.

“We saw this unique opportunity as a no-brainer being that there is close to 6,000 under- serviced residents in an 5km radius from Elliott Heads to Innes Park who don’t have immediate access to quality retail amenity.”

The Village Centre’s streetscape will link to the new beachfront boardwalk area, making it a continuation of the existing township and linking sections of the town together.

