ONGOING WORK: Drainage issues will be a focus for the council in this year's Budget.
News

$29M ROADS AND DRAINAGE: Legacy drainage issues addressed

28th Jun 2018 11:02 AM
THE importance of transport corridors coupled with the ongoing "fix" to historical drainage issues has resulted in the council identifying $29 million in roads and drainage projects in the 2018-19 Budget.

"To maintaining the quality of our assets and meeting community expectations for better road surfaces, council will commit almost $20 million in roadworks over the next 12 months," portfolio spokesman Wayne Honor said.

The staged extension of Hughes Rd at Bargara will receive an additional $1.6 million, with projects scheduled to be finalised through a commitment of $3.8 million in next year's budget.

"Residents across the region will see numerous smaller projects rolled out in their streets and neighbourhoods with Works for Queensland funding allocated to 30 projects.

"An amount of $1.2 million will be invested in a roundabout to further improve traffic flows at the intersection of Fitzgerald St and Thabeban St.

"Bridge works also form a significant part of Budget expenditure and Smiths Creek Bridge on Bucca Rd will be replaced at a cost of $1.6 million and $800,000 will be spent on the McCoys Creek Culvert.

"Significant wet weather events in the past few years has required council to focus on drainage problems and funding continues to be allocated for what are, in many cases, legacy drainage issues.

"Places like McCarthy Rd, Thabeban and West Bundaberg will be included in the $6.5 million allocated to be spent on drainage across the region in the coming 12 months."

