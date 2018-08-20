290 Queensland fires in 24 hours

FIRE fighters were called to 290 bushfires around the state in the 24 hours to 8am today.

Rural Fire Service area director Bruce Thompson said the weekend's conditions could have made it a lot worse for the Bundaberg Region.

Mr Thompson said fire permits had been rescinded, but there was not currently a total fire ban.

He thanked cane farmers for agreeing to work together in the unfavourable conditions.

"We have withdrawn fire permits as the soil moisture was slipping away and the wind was not helping,” he said.

"We really appreciate cane growers have agreed to burn between 6pm and 6am to decrease the likelihood of more fires.”

FIRE SEASON: Multiple fire crews responded to fires at Dalysford. The fire came close to properties, with one landholder almost losing his horses. Fire crews worked to backburn around neighbouring properties. Queensland Rural Fire Service

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Katarina Carroll said a very high fire danger rating continued for much of the state.

"About 800 bushfires have been reported since Wednesday (15 Aug) with more than 290 reported in the last 24 hours alone,” Ms Carroll said.

"We are expecting bushfire activity to remain high over the coming days and it is imperative the public remain up-to-date and follow all instructions.”

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford praised the ongoing efforts of our dedicated QFES staff and volunteers.

"Our crews are doing a wonderful job but unfortunately that job isn't over - with weather forecasts suggesting there will be more of the same in the weeks and months ahead,” he said.

"The work residents in urban or semi-rural areas do can be just as important as the efforts of major landholders or our partner agencies in reducing bushfire threats.

"Other measures include clearing leaves, twigs, bark and debris from roofs and gutters, and trimming low-lying branches around the home or yard.