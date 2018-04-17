Menu
29% of ambulance patients not seen on time

17th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

"THESE aren't just numbers in a spreadsheet, they are real people in real emergencies who are struggling to get the healthcare they need.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has hit out at Labor saying the people of Bundaberg and the wider Burnett deserve a world-class health system but unfortunately Labor aren't delivering.

"At the Bundaberg Hospital, the latest data indicates that 29 per cent of emergency department patients aren't seen within clinically recommended time frames,” he said.

"Add to this, ambulance ramping is back and 14 per cent of patients are queued in the back of ambulances for longer than 30 minutes.

"Our hardworking nurses, doctors and paramedics need more help on the frontline to improve wait times and provide better patient outcomes for the region and across the state.”

Mr Bennett said it's time for Annastacia Palaszczuk to get on with the job.

However when the NewsMail contacted the hospital last week in regards to ramping, a Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman said in the in the last two weeks there has been no change or significant increase in ambulance turnaround times at Bundaberg Hospital.

"While Bundaberg Hospital does experience periods of increased activity or demand, when this occurs our staff work in strong partnership with the Queensland Ambulance Service to ensure patients are seen and treated as quickly as possible,” a Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman said.

"All patients are clinically assessed on arrival inside the emergency department.

"When a patient needs to wait for an emergency bed, they are accompanied by a paramedic and continue to be monitored by our emergency department staff who will respond to any change in a patient's condition.”

    Local Partners