Gin Gin customers will be without power as urgent repair works are carried out.

ERGON Energy is advising that a power outage will affect about 2800 customers in Gin Gin and surrounding areas from 9.30am to 11am tomorrow to enable repair works from lightning damage to a sub-transmission line to be carried out.

The urgency of this work meant affected customers were not able to be notify by mail.

Ergon Energy apologises for any inconvenience.