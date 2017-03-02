28 Bargara house and land packages go on market

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Brett and Dianne Kleidon launch their new blocks in Bargara.

LOCATION, location, location, that's what Brett and Diane Kleidon expect to be the biggest drawcard for 28 home and land packages now on the market at Bargara.

The site, opposite Bargara Central, is the last parcel of land so close to the shopping centre.

"You've also got the golf course right here, the beach and the restaurants,” Mrs Kleidon said.

The land was purchased by the couple's property investment company Diret Investments, with their company Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes to be the exclusive builders for the new estate, called Ocean Links.

With the operational works lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council last month, new homes could be popping up soon.

"We plan to start the ground works in about a month,” Mrs Kleidon said.

Mr Kleidon said there had already been significant interest in the lots and he hoped the first houses could commence as early as May, with new buyers able to opt for already drawn up designs or work with Kleidon's to create their own.

With block sizes starting at 420m and packages from $370,000, Mr Kleidon said the development was the first of it's kind for Bundaberg to offer these sized blocks.

"A lot of people now don't want the big yards,” he said.

"It's attractive to us as a development because it's the most affordable on the east coast of Australia for coastal living,” Mrs Kleidon added.

It's also the first development by Diret Investments and Mr Kleidon said they saw the region as a growth area.

"It shows how confident we are in Bundaberg the the area,” he said.