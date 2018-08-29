2.6km of Bruce Hwy through Gympie to be ripped up

WORK to improve a 2.6km stretch of the Bruce Highway between the Gympie Visitor Information Centre and Centro Way, is underway.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the road's surface would be removed and replaced with a new layer of asphalt.

"Over the years this section of highway has deteriorated, creating the need for maintenance repairs," Mr Bailey said.

"The resurfacing works will improve conditions, the longevity of the road and reduce future maintenance costs.

Asphalt plant on the Nambour Bli Bli Road. Warren Lynam

"These works are part of our wider routine maintenance program to deliver upgrades to the region's most heavily used roads, including the Bruce Highway."

Mr Bailey said works would occur from 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Friday, with the project expected to take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

"Nearby residents and businesses may experience some short-term noise impacts during the works," he said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience, but undertaking these repairs at night allows the project to be completed as quickly as possible while traffic volumes are lower.

Parking restrictions along with detours may be in place and access to private properties may also be restricted for a short time.

Motorists should observe all warning signs around the road works, be aware of changed conditions and adapt their driving behaviour accordingly.

For more information, contact 1300 728 390 during business hours or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au