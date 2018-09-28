REVEALED:New $260m project for region will give locals jobs

POTENTIAL: An artist's impression of the facility in Gladstone.

POTENTIAL: An artist's impression of the facility in Gladstone. Asia Pacific Agri-Corp

EXCLUSIVE: THE State Government will today announce the development approval of Asia Pacific Agri-Corp's state-of-the-art $260-million beef processing plant and renewable energy facility.

The Euroa homestead project, at least four years in the making, is expected to create 360 jobs during construction and 380 ongoing jobs.

The facility will be located in Gladstone's State Development Area and will have the capacity to process up to 2400 head per day.

Former Gladstone resident Dan Daly and Calliope cattle farmer Leo Neil-Ballantine are behind the project and said they were committed to supporting locals with job opportunities.

"I have an honest and earnest desire to employ locals," Mr Daly said.

The plant will also be wholly powered by renewable energy, with a solar farm and waste-to-energy initiatives on site.

Mr Daly said with today's approval, with conditions, they looked forward to moving ahead with the design phase.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the project was another example of the region diversifying its industry landscape.

"The State Development Area is doing what it should do and that is getting Gladstone back on its feet," he said.