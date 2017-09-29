26-year weather record could fall

BUNDABERG is set to sizzle this long weekend and could break a 26-year-old weather record today as parents are warned to watch out for their children.

As Bundaberg residents crank up their air conditioning and head to the beach in a bid to cool off, authorities are warning the hot, dry and windy conditions will once again inflame the bushfire risk into the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Woods said Bundaberg could reach 34 degrees today, surging past a September 1991 temperature record of 33.2 degrees.

The hottest September day on record, according to BoM, was in 1896 with a scorching 36.5 degrees.

Mr Woods said it would be a stifling long weekend with some relief on Sunday.

"South-easterly winds will see a drop in temperatures from 34 degrees on Saturday to 29 degrees on Sunday and then 27 degrees on Monday,” Mr Woods said.

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said firefighters were well prepared for the increased fire danger but urged those in high risk areas to take precautions.

"We've got unusually hot, dry and windy weather and on top of that we haven't seen any significant rainfall for quite some time,” Ms Carroll said.

Ms Carroll said residents needed to do their bit, including obeying visiting the Rural Service website to prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan.

"We urge people to consult the Rural Fire Service website (ruralfire.qld.gov.au) or their local fire warden or area office to identify bans and restrictions in their area,” she said.

Agriculture and Fisheries Acting Minister Leeanne Enoch reminded pet owners to think of their furry family members during the long weekend.

"With Queensland expected to have some of the hottest days on record this long weekend, it is important that pets are kept safe,” she said.

"All animals need to have water, food and appropriate shelter available to them at all times, especially when temperatures soar.”