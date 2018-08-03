$26 million health project given green light

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Friendly Society Private Hospital has massive plans to expand.

A $26 MILLION expansion to the Friendly Society Private Hospital has been given the green light, with Bundaberg Regional Council approving the masterplan yesterday.

The major construction project will result in a healthy injection in to the region's economy and the council's planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the significant expansion would allow the FSPH to continue to meet the needs of the regional community well in to the future.

"The expansion of the FSPH will provide a boost for not only Bundaberg but the broader Wide Bay Region through the provision of a specialised and contemporary facility that can cater to the growing demand for regional medical services,” he said.

"This development will be constructed over five stages which will include a substantial increase in theatre capacity and refurbishment and upgrade of existing theatre support areas.

"The building footprint will be expanded, adding 3125m² to the gross floor area to accommodate additional theatres and a new, 28 bed ward that will replace the existing William Schoch Ward.

"The initial stages will address the need for additional parking and the closure of Crofton Street to traffic.”

Cr Sommerfeld said the application's approval was a further boost for the Bundaberg Region which was already prospering off the back of the Open for Development initiative.

"The development will generate significant employment both in its construction and operational phases including a projected additional 42 staff.”

NEW DEVELOPMENT: The proposed new front of Friendly Society Private Hospital. Contributed

He said the applicant had estimated that all five stages of development would take approximately 10 years to complete.