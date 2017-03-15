26 dreams achieved as graduates celebrate

ACHIEVEMENT: Matthew De Rossi is excited about working in aged care after completing a six-month training course through Impact Community Services.

TWENTY-SIX locals celebrated changing their lives today as they graduated from traineeships and Certificate III courses through Impact Community Services.

For Impact Community Services chief executive Tanya O'Shea, there is nothing more rewarding than seeing people achieve their dreams.

"It's really cool what we do, and our staff do change people's lives," Mrs O'Shea said.

Many people from disadvantaged backgrounds or who had failed to find work could suffer a lack of confidence, but Mrs O'Shea said graduates had walked away with a new sense of self-worth in the community.

"It's the cool stuff when you go into graduations and you see how much they've changed," she said.

"When you see all these connections - the communication, the interaction, it empowers them, it gives them confidence."

The latest round of graduations were completed with the help of Skilling Queenslanders for Work funding from the State Government and Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath and Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson were at Impact to celebrate the success.

Mrs D'Ath said it was worth the funding to see people finding employment and growing in confidence.

"If even one of them changes the path they're on, it's worth it," she said.

Mrs D'Ath said she was delighted to learn that some of the Bundaberg graduates had already secured jobs.

Ten trainees had worked hard on environmental projects as part of Impact's project.

Impact's Tanya O'Shea. Simon Young BUN060314IMP3

"These participants have completed Work Skills Traineeships that combined 22 weeks paid work on sites around Bundaberg while completing a Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management," Mrs D'Ath said.

"The Palaszczuk Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative committed $389,800 to this project, which has now assisted 20 people in total; nine who have found new jobs."

Mrs D'Ath said another 16 students graduated today with a Certificate III in Individual Support. Of those 16 graduates, six now have jobs.

"The Palaszczuk Government contributed $152,766 to Impact Community Service Inc this current financial year as part of the Certificate 3 Guarantee," Mrs D'Ath said.

"Certificate 3 Guarantee gives eligible Queenslanders the opportunity to complete their first post-school Certificate III qualification to get a job or improve their employment status."

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the benefits for the region were enormous.

"We know that we have a lot of issues with jobless young people and older people," she said.

Ms Donaldson said through programs like Impact's, people didn't just get training but would go on to having job or additional training to get them into jobs.

"There are so many doors opening for these people - they are employable - which perhaps six months ago they may not have been, so it's fantastic and we know the results we're getting here in Bundaberg through Skilling People for Work is just fantastic and it's a great program," she said.

"Impact will continue to support this group as they focus on searching for new jobs," Mrs O'Shea said.

Graduate Matthew De Rossi had mostly worked in retail when he decided to change things up.

"My friend had studied through Impact and I thought I really had to do something different," he said.

Mr De Rossi now has multiple jobs including a position at the Friendly Society Private Hospital and the Meilene aged care faciliuty after completing a six-month Cert III in Individual Support (Ageing).

"It's just something I wanted to do, I wanted to do something more career focussed," he said.

Mr De Rossi said with a wide range of available courses, it was well worth giving it a go.

"What I'd suggest to other people who are looking for employment is just to get out there," he said.

"Impact is one of the great facilities that you can utilise.

"There's so many courses on offer - just look at the vast range and see what's going to best suit you."

Mr De Rossi said as long as people were willing to make time for their studies, the sky was the limit.

"Just give it a go, push yourself," he said.