26 Bundy schools to get solar power systems

POWERING UP: Education Minister Grace Grace said an announcement about the procurement and tender process and expected start dates for installations would be made within weeks. Adam Hourigan

THE Palaszczuk Government has announced a major investment in solar power and energy efficiency in Queensland's state schools including 26 in Bundy.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the $97 million Advancing Clean Energy Schools program would deliver huge savings and be great for the environment.

Ms Grace said 26 schools in the Bundaberg region would be among more than 800 over the next three years to have solar power and energy-efficiency measures installed.

The minister said schools would be chosen based on energy consumption, enrolments and supplier availability with the tender process requiring successful partners to use local suppliers where possible.

"So this isn't just great news for our local schools but is also an opportunity for our local suppliers, businesses and tradies to benefit from this investment,” she said.

Ms Grace said the ACES program would save schools an estimated $10.2 million a year.

"Our state schools are among the government's largest energy users, with an annual energy bill of more than $50 million,” she said.

"This program will be a game changer and the reduced environmental impact will be significant.

"By reducing costs and reinvesting savings into the program, we can ensure state schools across Queensland have more sustainable energy use into the future.”

Within weeks, Ms Grace said, an announcement about the procurement and tender process and expected start dates for installations would be made.

"The first phase of the program this year will include up to 30 schools in each of the Department of Education's seven regions, so the benefits will be shared throughout the state.”

The program will see an investment of $40 million in solar photovoltaic systems and $57 million on making schools more energy efficient.

"We know that many of our schools have great environmental programs and do what they can to save energy and water and this program will make a massive contribution,” Ms Grace said.

"Renewable energy technology has developed significantly and we want to take advantage of the opportunities that now exist for our state schools to make energy savings.”

The 26 schools in Bundaberg are:

. Avoca State School

. Branyan Road State School

. Bundaberg East State School

. Bundaberg North State High School

. Bundaberg North State School

. Bundaberg South State School

. Bundaberg Special School

. Bundaberg State High School

. Bundaberg West State School

. Kalkie State School

. Kepnock State High School

. Norville State School

. Thabeban State School

. Walkervale State School

. Agnes Water State School

. Bargara State School

. Burnett Heads State School

. Childers State School

. Gooburrum State School

. Isis District State High School

. Kolan South State School

. Miriam Vale State School

. Moore Park State School

. Rosedale State School

. Sharon State School

. Woongarra State School