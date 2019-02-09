$2.5m for stand-out Bargara property with beach views

SEASIDE LUXURY: 99 Esplanade Bargara is on the market for $2.5 million

THOSE drawn to Bargara are done so by three features of the seaside suburb.

The first is the beautiful beaches, the second is the relaxed, convenient lifestyle and the third is the potential to create masterpieces out of property.

And it's hard to walk along the Esplanade and not notice the huge modern house at 99 Esplanade.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house features eye-catching architectural designs and polished wooden floors in the dining and living areas.

The 780sqm home is brand new and from the balcony and windows offers stunning views of the ocean.

But at $2.5million the house is six times above the median house price for the suburb, which in October sat at $380,250, according to the latest real estate data from CoreLogic.

In May, Bargara's median house price sky rocketed to a four-year high of $390,000 - a significant leap on the drop in September 2017, which left prices scraping $363,000.

In the year to October, 167 homes were sold in Bargara, up 17 on the previous 12 months to October 2017.

October 2011 to 2012 had 189 houses sold in the suburb.

The CoreLogic data also found Bargara was most popular with childless couples aged 60-80 years old, at 57.6per cent occupancy.

Couples with children made up 28.6per cent of the residents.