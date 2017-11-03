$2.5m for Bargara beach house

This house along the Esplanade at Bargara is on the market.

FOR months residents have watched and dreamed as a corner slice of paradise was built along the Bargara Esplanade.

Now number 99 is being offered for sale and its amenities will not disappoint those who have been in awe of its progress.

Inside the 780sq m block interested buyers will find four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a theatre room, private lift and five-car accommodation.

And let's not forget unparalleled views across the Bargara foreshore.

But dreams like these don't come cheap.

The asking price for this home is $2.5 million.

It seems even the marketing agents for this property are unable to put the home into words, saying "words just can't explain, if you want pure luxury than this is it”.

The site was one of the last remaining vacant blocks along the Esplanade, offering uninterrupted ocean views and within short walking distance to restaurants and cafes.

The coastal strip has had a busy time of late, with properties selling at varying price points.

REIQ Bundaberg Zone Chair Le-Anne Allan said it was southerners relocating that were responsible for the healthy streak in sales.

Retirees from city centres Sydney and Melbourne were "sick of the rat race”, she said, as well as an emerging market from South Australia.

Ms Allen said three properties had been sold to families from that state, while closer to home Sunshine Coasters were looking further north where their dollar stretched further.

Ms Allen said value for money alone was not the driver for people relocating, but rather Bundaberg's enviable lifestyle.

"They can't believe how friendly the area is. I'm hearing that time and time again,” she said.