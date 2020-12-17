25k workers wanted: Qld’s five-year mining boom

Twenty major resources projects dominated by coal mines are set to propel Queensland's post-COVID economic recovery and create 6240 new jobs, according to a new report.

The Australian Resources and Energy Group found a national pipeline of nearly 100 projects worth $84bn were set for completion between 2021 to 2026, requiring nearly 25,000 workers.

AMMA chief executive Steve Knott said the job projections in the sand energy workforce report were "highly conservative" but highlighted the expected demand in the "new growth cycle".

"It only factors in projects either already committed or very close to receiving final investment decisions," he said.

Queensland coal mines are set to dominate at $20bn pipeline of projects set to kick into gear across the state over the next five years. Photo: Macarthur Coal Ltd

"When considering the construction workforces required to build these projects and the flow-on effects through the supply chain, it's reasonable to expect the true impacts of this investment pipeline to be well over 50,000 jobs."

Queensland was set for the second largest boost in the country with 20 projects worth $20.4bn listed by the federal government as either committed or likely to ramp up over the next five years.

More than half the projects set for Queensland were coal mines including mega mines such as Valeria (950 jobs) Bravus Mining's Carmichael Project (900), Olive Downs (500), Eagle Downs (500) and Winchester South (450).

The Eva copper project near Cloncurry in the state's northwest and the expansion of the state's largest gold mine, Ravenswood, were each expected to add 280 jobs.

Workers are already crawling all over the Carmichael Coal Mine in the Galilee Basin but many more expected to follow as construction works ramp up. Photo: Cameron Laird

Of the 20 Queensland projects, 11 were new with the rest expansions of existing mines.

Some of the most in-demand jobs were expected to be: plant operators (2474 positions); supervisors and management administrators (1160); mining engineers, technicians and geologists (1213); heavy diesel fitters (799) and other trades (334).

Western Australia was the only state set for a bigger boost from upcoming projects with the report finding the state would need nearly 12,000 workers to deliver 47 projects worth nearly $42bn.

Mr Knott said that the industry required "long overdue regulatory reform" in order to realise the opportunity for the resources and energy to "lead the country's economy and labour market out of the COVID-19 recession".

Originally published as 25k workers wanted: Qld's five-year mining boom