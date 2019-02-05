$25k council scholarship helps Leticia build bright career

SET to follow in her father's footsteps, 17-year-old Leticia Kyle is kick-starting the career of her dreams after picking up Bundaberg Regional Council's first year engineering scholarship.

The former Kepnock State High School student will soon begin university studies to become a civil engineer and will receive some financial help along the way, including paid work experience, as part of her scholarship benefits.

Leticia said becoming an engineer ran in the family and was something she had worked towards since her early teens.

"My father was in the mines and both of my brothers are finishing their degrees in mechanical engineering,” Leticia said.

"It is a career I have always wanted to be involved in and through high school I did a lot of subjects like maths and graphic design to help me prepare for my university studies.”

Having now finished Year 12, Leticia said she had enrolled at CQUniversity and was ready to begin a civil engineering degree in Bundaberg this year.

While studying, Leticia will participate in paid work experience with Bundaberg Regional Council and receive up to $25,000 towards her studies.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council had been offering the scholarship program for a number of years and Leticia was one of three students, along with Amy Collier and Ethan Irvine, to receive the 2019 round.

"This first year scholarship provides students with the opportunity to combine study with work experience enabling them to prepare for the workforce,” Cr Dempsey said.

"I congratulate Leticia and the rest of the students involved and I hope this scholarship allows them to pursue their dreams.”

Leticia said she had been blown away to be chosen as a scholarship recipient.

"It is such an amazing opportunity. I can't thank Bundaberg Regional Council enough for choosing me,” she said.

"It will definitely help me in my journey to becoming a civil engineer.”