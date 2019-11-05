$250K reward offered for information about missing man

MISSING: Jason John Vance was last seen on October 24, 2013, a $250,000 reward is being offered for information about his whereabouts.

POLICE are offering a $250,000 reward for information to help locate a Rockhampton man last seen six years ago near Chinchilla.

Jason John Vance was last seen on October 24, 2013 in the Barakula State Forest where he was camping with two friends.

It is believed the 41-year-old walked off into the forest and did not return.

An extensive land an air search of the Barakula State Forest was launched for Jason, involving the Queensland Police Service and the SES, as his disappearance was out of character.

South West District Detective Inspector Mat Kelly said it had been six years since Jason went missing and his family deserved answers and closure.

"Someone in the community knows something about Jason's disappearance," Detective Inspector Kelly said.

"It's hoped with the passage of time and this reward and indemnity, this creates an opportunity for someone to come forward and provide police with the crucial piece of information.

"I urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to contact police."

Detective Inspector Kelly said police were still actively investigating Jason's disappearance.

"We are keeping an open mind in relation to the investigation, we know Jason associated with various persons in the Gold Coast, Rockhampton and Dalby areas, so we are appealing to the community across these areas," Detective Inspector Kelly said.

A Coronial Inquest held in 2017 determined that Jason is deceased, with his cause of death. being undetermined.