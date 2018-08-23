25,000 reasons why this year's Muster will be the best yet

EXCITED: Emmily Johnson, Braden Clark, Bonnie Johnston and Jack Jabore are ready for Muster.

ABOUT 25,000 people are expected to descend on the Amamoor Creek State Forest campgrounds throughout the 36th Gympie Music Muster that begins today.

Muster marketing manager Lori Hoffmann said yesterday the anticipation among organisers, volunteers and campers with one sleep to go was palpable.

GYMPIE MUSTER 2018

"The vibe on site is really exciting, there are lots of people here who are really looking forward to things kicking off," Ms Hoffmann said.

"We're expecting an aggregate audience of about 25,000 which is fantastic."

A partial fire ban between 9am-4pm remains in effect.

Rural Fire Service crews will be on 24-hour patrols throughout the grounds to ensure campers aren't lighting up too early or leaving fires unattended.

"The same timeframe of no fires allowed between 9am and 4pm is run every year, which is put on by the Muster committee," Kybong Rural Fire Brigade first officer Peter Ryan said.

"And in times of need when it gets dry there could be a total fire ban on," he said.

"Those decisions come under our North Coast region from area office, which will then come under Parks and Wildlife."

Muster-goers could be in for a downpour as well.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts are showing a strong possibility of rain and even the possibility of thunderstorms from late tomorrow.