$2500 fine for drunk driver who severed crash victim's thumb

IN CUSTODY: Peerapat Intasena pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count each of drink driving and driving without due care and attention causing grievous bodily harm. Mike Knott BUN020419COU5

A MAN'S decision to get behind the wheel while three times over the limit left a woman with her finger partially degloved.

Peerapat Intasena, a Thai national who has been living in Australia for six years without a visa, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count each of drink driving and driving without due care and attention causing grievous bodily harm.

On May 22, Intasena was waiting to make a U-turn at an intersection on Bargara Rd near the Ring Rd.

Intasena had a green light, but didn't wait for traffic to pass before driving into oncoming vehicles.

Intasena's car collided with a woman's Hyundai i30.

As the crash unfolded, she gripped the seatbelt and "partly degloved and partly amputated her finger" due to the friction.

Intasena told police he'd only had one drink, but blew a blood alcohol reading on 0.153, more than three times over the legal limit of 0.5.

Defence lawyer Craig Ryan said the woman's finger had been partially reattached since the crash.

"He accepts he was intoxicated and accepts the fault."

Mr Ryan said, one way or another, Intasena would be reprimanded as he had not held an Australian visa for six years and faced deportation.

He said Intasena only held a Thai driver's licence.

"I said he is likely to be taken to immigration detention regardless of the outcome today."

Magistrate Ross Woodford acknowledged Intasena had been "pretty drunk" at the time of the accident.

"(You had been) drinking a lot, and had the accident (that) resulted in a serious injury to another passenger's thumb," Mr Woodford said.

Noting Intasena's lack of criminal history, Mr Woodford fined him $2500 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.