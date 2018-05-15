$250 on the spot fines: Blitz hits Bundy smokers

Smokers have been put on notice across the Bundaberg region.

SMOKERS have been put on notice as the Wide Bay Public Health Unit undertakes an enforcement blitz using on-the-spot fines in an effort to butt out smoking across the region.

Under state-wide tobacco legislation, WBPHU's environmental health officers are carrying out an eight-week smoking compliance program across Bundaberg and the Wide Bay.

The enforcement period will continue until the end of June.

WBPHU director and public health physician Margaret Young said the blitz would focus on "hotspot” areas where people tended to congregate and smoke, contravening laws that were tightened last year.

"We'll be targeting people smoking at transport waiting points such as taxi ranks and bus stops, building entrances, and within the 5m boundary of our hospitals,” she said.

"A big part of the reason this enforcement action is being taken is to prevent harmful second-hand smoke impacting on other people who also have to use those gathering points.

"Previously warnings have also been issued, but unfortunately this hasn't worked for everybody. So this time around, our officers will be issuing fines without warnings to offenders.”

For help quitting phone the Quitline on 13 78 48.