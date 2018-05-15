Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smokers have been put on notice across the Bundaberg region.
Smokers have been put on notice across the Bundaberg region. Lee Constable
News

$250 on the spot fines: Blitz hits Bundy smokers

Carolyn Booth
by
15th May 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SMOKERS have been put on notice as the Wide Bay Public Health Unit undertakes an enforcement blitz using on-the-spot fines in an effort to butt out smoking across the region.

Under state-wide tobacco legislation, WBPHU's environmental health officers are carrying out an eight-week smoking compliance program across Bundaberg and the Wide Bay.

Bundy smokers face a $250 on the spot fine.
Bundy smokers face a $250 on the spot fine. Will Hunter

The enforcement period will continue until the end of June.

WBPHU director and public health physician Margaret Young said the blitz would focus on "hotspot” areas where people tended to congregate and smoke, contravening laws that were tightened last year.

"We'll be targeting people smoking at transport waiting points such as taxi ranks and bus stops, building entrances, and within the 5m boundary of our hospitals,” she said.

"A big part of the reason this enforcement action is being taken is to prevent harmful second-hand smoke impacting on other people who also have to use those gathering points.

"Previously warnings have also been issued, but unfortunately this hasn't worked for everybody. So this time around, our officers will be issuing fines without warnings to offenders.”

For help quitting phone the Quitline on 13 78 48.

bundaberg health smoking
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Paramedics locked in property, feared for lives: court

    premium_icon Paramedics locked in property, feared for lives: court

    News TWO paramedics have told how they were allegedly locked inside a rural property and used bolt cutters to flee after "fearing for their lives”.

    • 15th May 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy AgriBusiness leads the charge for renewables

    premium_icon Bundy AgriBusiness leads the charge for renewables

    News Renewable energies way of the future, says AustChilli GM

    • 15th May 2018 5:00 AM
    Cashless card gets no support from Labor

    premium_icon Cashless card gets no support from Labor

    Politics Macklin claims cashless card is too expensive

    • 15th May 2018 5:00 AM
    Elderly residents ‘starving and tied down’

    premium_icon Elderly residents ‘starving and tied down’

    Health INQUIRY: They locked him in this room. I never saw him walk again.

    • 15th May 2018 6:02 AM

    Local Partners