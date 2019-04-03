25-year wait for welfare bump is far too long

ECONOMISTS and welfare advocates are bitterly disappointed the Federal Budget was silent on the unemployment allowance, which has barely budged for more than 25 years.

Newstart recipients are given $538.80 a fortnight, while aged pensioners take home $834.40.

While the Budget was good in many ways for the Bundaberg region, I would have loved to see some sort of recognition and support for those on Newstart payments.

Unfortunately our region has one of the highest numbers of people on this payment.

The government has pointed to the fact that unemployed Australians will be given at least $75 to help pay for their power bills, but that won't stretch far, particularly for a group doing it so tough.

Sure the best way out of poverty is to get a job, but our nation has been growing jobs for years and still there are those who aren't working.

Two-and-a-half decades without a real increase is a long time.

While Labor has committed to a review, there haven't been any lock-ins yet. The non-increase in this area has occurred under both Labor and Coalition governments.

It seems to me Tuesday's Budget is helping a lot of lower-to-middle income Australians.

I'd just love to see a little more for those on the absolute battlefront. This is a group that won't be saving any increases. The money will come straight back into our region's economy.