25 things to do in Bundy these school holidays
SCHOOL'S out for spring and if you are frantically trying to find activities to keep the kids entertained over the holiday period, Bundaberg Regional Council has some great events on offer.
From highly anticipated music shows at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre to free creative workshops and even a street party, there will be a plethora of fun scheduled to let the imaginations of little ones run wild.
Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said this year's Crush Festival would kick off in the middle of the school holidays, providing a range of interesting and entertaining events and activities for the whole family to enjoy.
"Crush Festival is an annual showcase of the vibrant arts and cultural scene of the Bundaberg region,” Cr Peters said.
"It's clear that its tenth year features the biggest, brightest and best line-up of talent that Bundaberg has ever seen.
"From art workshops to street theatre performances and more, children of all ages are sure to have an absolute ball with what is on offer.”
Cr Peters said the region's libraries and galleries were also prepared for the holiday season, with a stellar line-up of fun activities happening across two weeks.
"Take the kids to any one of our libraries for art and craft lessons or visit the park next to Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery for Bundaberg's BIG Play School Adventure,” she said.
"Our libraries will also be hosting a poppy-making workshop next Monday and Tuesday where children can participate in creating red paper poppies to be used in The Armistice Centenary art installation for the Queensland Government's Armistice Centenary commemorations.
"Handmade poppies will be placed inside eight acrylic letters which spell REMEMBER and will stand three metres high and 16 metres in length.
"The art installation is scheduled to visit Bundaberg between October and November. "
TODAY, TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Paper puppets (ages 2-6)
When: 10am
Where: Bundaberg Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 41304140
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/paper-puppets-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836123186
Poppy-making workshops
When: 2pm to 4pm
Where: Bundaberg, Childers and Gin Gin Library
Info: Bookings essential 41304140
Cost: Free
TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Mini scrapbooking (ages 7-12)
When: 10am
Where: Bundaberg Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 4130 4140
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mini-scrapbooking-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836186375
Egg carton ladybug (2 years and above)
When: 10.30am
Where: Childers Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 41304650
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/egg-carton-ladybug-school-holiday-activity-childers-library-tickets-49835900520
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
The Waifs
When: 8pm
Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Cost: Adults $59.90, children $45.45
Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/evening-waifs
Stop motion animation video workshop (ages 13-19)
When: 10.30am to 12.30pm
Where: Bundaberg Library
Cost: Free
Info: Particpants encouraged to bring own device with Stop Motion Studio app installed. Bookings essential 4130 4140.
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/stop-motion-animation-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836274639
Rock painting (ages 2 and above)
When: 10.30am
Where: Childers Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 41304650
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/rock-painting-school-holiday-activity-childers-library-tickets-49836023889
MONDAY, OCTOBER 1
Bundaberg's BIG Play School Adventure
Different art play activities each day in the Gallery park.
When: 10am-1pm
Where: BRAG park (Barolin St)
Cost: Free
Info: www.bundabergregionalgalleries.com.au
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2
Spinning top art (ages 2-6)
When: 10am
Where: Bundaberg Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 4130 4140.
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/spinning-top-art-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836397005
Bundaberg's BIG Play School Adventure
Different art play activities each day in the Gallery park.
When: 10am-1pm
Where: BRAG park (Barolin St)
Cost: Free
Info: www.bundabergregionalgalleries.com.au
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 3
Moncrieff Melodies/Watling & Bates
When: 10am
Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Cost: $10
Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/moncrieff-melodies-watling-bates
Bundaberg's BIG Play School Adventure
Different art play activities each day in the Gallery park.
When: 10am-1pm
Where: BRAG park (Barolin St)
Cost: Free
Info: www.bundabergregionalgalleries.com.au
Sock creatures (ages 7-12)
When: 10am
Where: Bundaberg Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 41304140.
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/sock-creatures-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836440134
Clouds and rain windsock (ages 2 and above)
When: 10.30am
Where: Childers Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 41304650
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/clouds-and-rain-windsock-school-holiday-activity-childers-library-tickets-49836056988
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4
Create an optical illusion lion (ages 5-11)
When: 3pm to 4pm
Where: Gin Gin Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 41304620
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/optical-illusion-lion-school-holiday-activity-gin-gin-library-tickets-49827832388
Bundaberg's BIG Play School Adventure
Different art play activities each day in the Gallery park.
When: 10am-1pm
Where: BRAG park (Barolin St)
Cost: Free
Info: www.bundabergregionalgalleries.com.au
DIY bath salts (ages 13-19)
When: 10.30am
Where: Bundaberg Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 41304140.
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/diy-bath-salts-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836477245
Cupcake liner firework picture (ages 2 and above)
When: 10.30am
Where: Childers Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 41304650
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/cupcake-liner-fireworks-school-holiday-activity-childers-library-tickets-49836093096
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5
Crush Festival Mini Maker Space
When: 3.30pm
Where: Bundaberg Regional Library
Cost: Free
Info: www.crushfestivalqld.com.au/tickets/mini-makerspace/
Modern Maori Quartet (performance)
When: 7.30pm
Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Cost: Family pass of 2 adult + 2 child $85.00
Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/modern-maori-quartet-thats-us-crush-festival
Bundaberg's BIG Play School Adventure with special guest Play School presenter Alex Papps
When: 10am-1pm
Where: BRAG park (Barolin St)
Cost: Free
Info: www.bundabergregionalgalleries.com.au
OCTOBER 6
Crush Festival Block Party - Street Theatre Workshop
When: 2pm and 5pm
Where: School of Arts, Bourbong St
Cost: Free
Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/crush-block-party-street-theatre-workshop-crush-festival
Crush Festival Maker Space - Make a Wigglebot
When: 5pm and 7pm
Where: Anglican Parish Hall
Cost: Free
Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/crush-makerspace-make-wigglebo
Crush Festival Maker Space - Make a Night Light
When: 5pm and 7pm (parent supervision required)
Where: Anglican Parish Hall
Cost: Free
Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/crush-makerspace-make-night-light
Crush Festival Whistle-Stop Shindig
When: 7.30pm
Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Cost: $15
See acclaimed bluegrass duo Watling & Bates and Bundaberg's Matthew Munro across four concerts during the week. Selected local performers will 'step-up' at local halls for the chance to perform at the final night at The Moncrieff. Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/whistle-stop-shindig-crush-festival
OCTOBER 7
Crush Festival Teens on the Green
When: 4.30pm-6.30pm
Where: Bundaberg Railway Historical Museum, 28 Station Street
Cost: Gold coin donation
Info: www.crushfestivalqld.com.au/tickets/teens-on-the-green/