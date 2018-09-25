25 things to do in Bundy these school holidays

THERE'S A BEAR IN THERE: Play School presenters Alex Papps (left) is headed to Bundaberg for the school holidays.

SCHOOL'S out for spring and if you are frantically trying to find activities to keep the kids entertained over the holiday period, Bundaberg Regional Council has some great events on offer.

From highly anticipated music shows at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre to free creative workshops and even a street party, there will be a plethora of fun scheduled to let the imaginations of little ones run wild.

Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said this year's Crush Festival would kick off in the middle of the school holidays, providing a range of interesting and entertaining events and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

"Crush Festival is an annual showcase of the vibrant arts and cultural scene of the Bundaberg region,” Cr Peters said.

"It's clear that its tenth year features the biggest, brightest and best line-up of talent that Bundaberg has ever seen.

"From art workshops to street theatre performances and more, children of all ages are sure to have an absolute ball with what is on offer.”

Cr Peters said the region's libraries and galleries were also prepared for the holiday season, with a stellar line-up of fun activities happening across two weeks.

"Take the kids to any one of our libraries for art and craft lessons or visit the park next to Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery for Bundaberg's BIG Play School Adventure,” she said.

"Our libraries will also be hosting a poppy-making workshop next Monday and Tuesday where children can participate in creating red paper poppies to be used in The Armistice Centenary art installation for the Queensland Government's Armistice Centenary commemorations.

"Handmade poppies will be placed inside eight acrylic letters which spell REMEMBER and will stand three metres high and 16 metres in length.

"The art installation is scheduled to visit Bundaberg between October and November. "

TODAY, TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Paper puppets (ages 2-6)

When: 10am

Where: Bundaberg Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 41304140

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/paper-puppets-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836123186

Poppy-making workshops

When: 2pm to 4pm

Where: Bundaberg, Childers and Gin Gin Library

Info: Bookings essential 41304140

Cost: Free

TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Mini scrapbooking (ages 7-12)

When: 10am

Where: Bundaberg Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 4130 4140

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mini-scrapbooking-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836186375

PLAY TIME: Make your own egg carton ladybugs. zdf

Egg carton ladybug (2 years and above)

When: 10.30am

Where: Childers Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 41304650

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/egg-carton-ladybug-school-holiday-activity-childers-library-tickets-49835900520

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

ON STAGE Australian folk-rock band The Waifs. Contributed

The Waifs

When: 8pm

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Cost: Adults $59.90, children $45.45

Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/evening-waifs

Stop motion animation video workshop (ages 13-19)

When: 10.30am to 12.30pm

Where: Bundaberg Library

Cost: Free

Info: Particpants encouraged to bring own device with Stop Motion Studio app installed. Bookings essential 4130 4140.

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/stop-motion-animation-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836274639

Rock painting (ages 2 and above)

When: 10.30am

Where: Childers Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 41304650

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/rock-painting-school-holiday-activity-childers-library-tickets-49836023889

MONDAY, OCTOBER 1

Bundaberg's BIG Play School Adventure

Different art play activities each day in the Gallery park.

When: 10am-1pm

Where: BRAG park (Barolin St)

Cost: Free

Info: www.bundabergregionalgalleries.com.au

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2

Spinning top art (ages 2-6)

When: 10am

Where: Bundaberg Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 4130 4140.

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/spinning-top-art-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836397005

Bundaberg's BIG Play School Adventure

Different art play activities each day in the Gallery park.

When: 10am-1pm

Where: BRAG park (Barolin St)

Cost: Free

Info: www.bundabergregionalgalleries.com.au

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 3

Moncrieff Melodies/Watling & Bates

When: 10am

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Cost: $10

Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/moncrieff-melodies-watling-bates

Bundaberg's BIG Play School Adventure

Different art play activities each day in the Gallery park.

When: 10am-1pm

Where: BRAG park (Barolin St)

Cost: Free

Info: www.bundabergregionalgalleries.com.au

Sock creatures (ages 7-12)

When: 10am

Where: Bundaberg Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 41304140.

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/sock-creatures-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836440134

Clouds and rain windsock (ages 2 and above)

When: 10.30am

Where: Childers Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 41304650

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/clouds-and-rain-windsock-school-holiday-activity-childers-library-tickets-49836056988

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4

Create an optical illusion lion (ages 5-11)

When: 3pm to 4pm

Where: Gin Gin Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 41304620

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/optical-illusion-lion-school-holiday-activity-gin-gin-library-tickets-49827832388

Bundaberg's BIG Play School Adventure

Different art play activities each day in the Gallery park.

When: 10am-1pm

Where: BRAG park (Barolin St)

Cost: Free

Info: www.bundabergregionalgalleries.com.au

DIY: Make your own bath salts this school holidays. Petra Schüller

DIY bath salts (ages 13-19)

When: 10.30am

Where: Bundaberg Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 41304140.

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/diy-bath-salts-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836477245

Cupcake liner firework picture (ages 2 and above)

When: 10.30am

Where: Childers Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 41304650

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/cupcake-liner-fireworks-school-holiday-activity-childers-library-tickets-49836093096

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5

Crush Festival Mini Maker Space

When: 3.30pm

Where: Bundaberg Regional Library

Cost: Free

Info: www.crushfestivalqld.com.au/tickets/mini-makerspace/

LIVE MUSIC: Award-winning Modern Maori Quartet. Contributed

Modern Maori Quartet (performance)

When: 7.30pm

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Cost: Family pass of 2 adult + 2 child $85.00

Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/modern-maori-quartet-thats-us-crush-festival

Bundaberg's BIG Play School Adventure with special guest Play School presenter Alex Papps

When: 10am-1pm

Where: BRAG park (Barolin St)

Cost: Free

Info: www.bundabergregionalgalleries.com.au

OCTOBER 6

Crush Festival Block Party - Street Theatre Workshop

When: 2pm and 5pm

Where: School of Arts, Bourbong St

Cost: Free

Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/crush-block-party-street-theatre-workshop-crush-festival

Crush Festival Maker Space - Make a Wigglebot

When: 5pm and 7pm

Where: Anglican Parish Hall

Cost: Free

Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/crush-makerspace-make-wigglebo

Crush Festival Maker Space - Make a Night Light

When: 5pm and 7pm (parent supervision required)

Where: Anglican Parish Hall

Cost: Free

Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/crush-makerspace-make-night-light

Crush Festival Whistle-Stop Shindig

When: 7.30pm

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Cost: $15

See acclaimed bluegrass duo Watling & Bates and Bundaberg's Matthew Munro across four concerts during the week. Selected local performers will 'step-up' at local halls for the chance to perform at the final night at The Moncrieff. Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/whistle-stop-shindig-crush-festival

OCTOBER 7

Crush Festival Teens on the Green

When: 4.30pm-6.30pm

Where: Bundaberg Railway Historical Museum, 28 Station Street

Cost: Gold coin donation

Info: www.crushfestivalqld.com.au/tickets/teens-on-the-green/