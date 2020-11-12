Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

News Premium Content 25+ PHOTOS: Gladstone celebrates NAIDOC Week 2020

Rugby League

Rugby League Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Under 18s Rugby Grand Final

News

News Premium Content FLASHBACK: 50+ photos of Bundaberg in the 1980s

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals Premium Content GOING WILD: Locals capture Bundy wildlife in...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: The Bundy dads we love

Soccer

Soccer Premium Content GALLERY: Wide Bay Premier League Round 12

Motor Sports

Motor Sports Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: Queensland motocross titles in Bay

News Premium Content GALLERY: Crowds flock to East Shores 1B opening

News

News Premium Content IN PICTURES: The secret world of Bundaberg's...

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content Say good morning to 20 stunning reader photos

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content GALLERY: Out and about at the markets

Taste testing are (from left) JBS feedlot manager Sean Sturgess, Fitzy's Toowoomba owner Brad Fitzgibbons, JBS livestock supervisor Samuel Clothier and shift manager Brett Ward as Fitzy's partner with JBS to showcase the JBS Royal 100 rib fillet in the absence of the Ekka, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

News Premium Content WATCH: Where to taste Australia’s best beef

Kellie Focker shared this snap.

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Bundy wakes to a foggy morning

Sport Premium Content IN PHOTOS: NRL fans storm stadium for top class...

News

News Premium Content TRIBUTES: How Fraser crash victim is being...

News

News Premium Content 20+ photos from the races

Images show the aftermath of the start of demolition of the Federal Hotel.

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Federal Backpackers reduced to rubble after...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: 20 new images from that fateful night

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Bundy kids in the kitchen

Pechey Distilling Co chief distiller Ben Pechey-O'Brien launches their 1868 Vodka, Friday, July 10, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

News Premium Content Meet the man distilling spirits in the High...

John Ibbotson of Gulmarrad with his dog looks over his backyard \"studio\" - where he shot some of the images for his latest book.

Life Premium Content MARITIME ODYSSEY: Meet the keeper of our lighthouse...

News

News Premium Content TOO CUTE: 15 Bundy bubs and pets to make you smile

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Out and about at Bargara

News

News Premium Content GALLERY: Take a tour of Australia's largest...

Horses

Horses Premium Content PHOTOS: Rich history of the July Racing Carnival

News

25+ PHOTOS: Gladstone celebrates NAIDOC Week 2020

, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
12th Nov 2020 2:56 PM

Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Gladstone community flocked to Barney Point Park today to celebrate the 2020 instalment of NAIDOC Week.

Fresh food, attractions and face painting greeted attendees and organisers said numbers were up on last year.

Gladstone Regional Council's reconciliation action plan officer Gay Sirris said there was a sense of overwhelming pride each year as families from far and wide assembled.

"The day is a success," she said.
"The main message for me in NAIDOC Week 2020 is come together and celebrate our culture."

"We've done this by getting plenty of external help in to help out including Nhulundu Health Services and other Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander organisations."

Ms Sirris said she would rate 2020s instalment of the NAIDOC Week celebrations as close to a 10 out of 10.

Gladstone Observer