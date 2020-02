Graham Wilson desperately tries to keep the ball in play.

WITH more than 80 beach volleyball player descending on Elliott Heads Beach this weekend for Round Nine of the Queensland Beach Volleyball Tournament, there's been no shortage of action for spectators at the Mahindra Windslasher Festival.

After today's matches, the playoff and finals are set to go ahead tomorrow.

Here is a glimpse at some of the action on the beach today:

Games are expected to start at 8.30am tomorrow.