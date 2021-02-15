246 UNITS: Big plans for new retirement village, community centre

A material change of use application for a retirement village has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council. Source: Proposal documents, Keystone Architects. PD Online.

Land currently used for small crops in North Bundaberg could be converted into a retirement facility with a community centre and golf driving range the proposal gets approved.

A material change of use application for a retirement facility has been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council.

According to the proposal, the village aims to “cater for active seniors with recreational vehicles” and will be undertaken over five stages.

Two-hundred and forty-six dwelling units are pegged for the site and there are seven different dwellings types proposed ranging in size “from 255 m2 gfa to 213 m2 gfa comprised of three bedroom and two bedroom and study dwellings”.

“A Central Community Building is proposed to provide recreational and wellbeing services and facilities as shown of the plan of development,” the proposal reads.

“Additional external facilities in the form of passive recreation playing courts, croquet- bocce, tennis-pickleball and yoga as well as lap and resort pool.

“A Men’s Shed is also proposed.

“That part of the site affected by flooding has either been filled for the dwellings and Community Centre or left aside as passive recreational areas with walk tracks and golf driving/practice ranges.”

Kensington Gardens Lifestyle Estates is the applicant for the development application.

The proposal states a central access has been designed to service the site from Mount Perry Rd with a secondary emergency access off Batchlers Rd.

