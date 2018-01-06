240kg Bundy dad's goal to drop 40kg in a year

BIG TO BOSS: Chris Whiting with his wall of motivation is determined to lose 40kg to get below 200kg.

WEIGHING in at 240kg, Chris Whiting has decided to make a change before it's too late.

The 31-year-old Moore Park Beach man said he's been struggling with weight issues for more than a decade and is the heaviest he's ever been.

"I need to be around for my family," he said.

"Now is the time, I've always been a big procrastinator but there's no more time for excuses.

"I need to turn this around."

The teary-eyed father-of-two said his battle with weight began about 15 years ago after he finished high school and it snowballed after he gained a part-time job.

"After school I didn't have that routine," he said.

"We were a big family and while Mum and Dad were working I was left to my own devices and I'd raid the fridge all the time.

"But once I got a part-time job, I could spend my own money on food and get whatever I wanted, I didn't have to answer to anyone."

Having also struggled with smoking in the past, it's only recently that Mr Whiting has come to the realisation that no one else it to blame.

He said no one forced the food into his mouth or into his trolley, and it was time to take responsibility.

Mr Whiting said while he wants to weigh less than 200kg in 12 months.

More than a new year's resolution, he said it was more about improving his fitness to be around for his daughters.

"I've come to a point now where I have to do something and I need to lead by example," he said.

"I have two girls and I definitely don't want them following in my footsteps. I want to be able to keep up with my kids at the park, I can't do that now."

Rather than sharing his story after losing the weight, everyone's invited along for the ride.

Utilising platforms like Facebook and Instagram, his From Big To Boss pages have people from across the globe following his story - thanking him for sharing and inspiring them to keep going.

"Having strangers say 'thank you' and 'you're doing really well' has sparked a fire in my belly," he said.

"I know other people share their story after the weight loss, they have their picture with their pants held out, but, I wanted to share this now because this is happening now," he said.

"I want to inspire other people to start their weight-loss journey, or to get back on the wagon. I know I've fallen off the wagon many times."

Mr Whiting is now hitting the gym three to four times a day and educating himself on nutrition and the science behind exercise with the help of Paul Timms and the team at G'Day Fitness.