Pullman Sydney Hyde Park, formerly Sydney Marriott Hotel in Sydney.
Pullman Sydney Hyde Park, formerly Sydney Marriott Hotel in Sydney.
24 treated after chemical leak in hotel’s aircon

by Nick Hansen
19th Sep 2018 11:52 AM
TEN ambulance crews are treating 24 people at a city hotel after chemical reaction caused breathing problems.

Paramedics were called to the Pullman Sydney Hyde Park Hotel at 9am after it is believed hydrogen chloride was mixed with chlorine.

 

 

Patients began complaining of respiratory and eye problems. Picture: Seven News
Three people have been taken to hospital.

Patients began complaining of respiratory and eye problems - at least six of them are asthmatics getting priority treatment.

An ambulance officer told The Daily Telegraph today that a gas leak in an airconditioning unit sparked the incident.

"There was a strong chemical smell on 22nd floor," he said.

Emergency crews at the scene. Picture: Dylan Robinson
24 patients are being treated for eye irritation and respiratory issues. Picture: Seven News
The Pullman Hotel in Sydney today. Picture: Nick Hansen
"There were several asthmatic patients. Police have blocked entrance at Oxford Street."

Emergency services including police and firefighters are on the scene. Police have placed diversions around the hotel and told motorists to avoid the area, but say there's no ongoing threat to the public.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said "there doesn't appear to be any criminal element to the incident" at this stage.

“There was a strong chemical smell on 22nd floor,” an ambulance officer said. Picture: Dylan Robinson
