The 24 people set to appear in Bundy Magistrates Court today
THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:
- Corfield, Benjamin James
- Fitzpatrick, Ashleigh Judith Rose
- Forrester, Joel Anthony
- Graham, Kymberly Louise
- Gulliver, Kaitlin Maree
- Hennessy, Dale John
- Henningsen, Hedley Bowman John
- Henry, Joe Robin
- Honor, Cody John William
- Houston, Daniel Hardie
- Howlett, Nathan Robert
- Hughes, Robert Noel
- Johnson, Jacinta Lee
- Kirk, Bradley Jude
- Luhrs, Katrina Leanne
- Macdonald, Ryan
- Moller, Aidin James
- Moras, Harley Nicholas
- Olive, Todd Graeme
- Schodel, Norman Stephen
- Scott, Hayden James
- Smith, Juanita Joy
- Straughair, John Anthony
- Webster, Lisa Maria