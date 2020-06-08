Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2
News

The 24 people set to appear in Bundy Magistrates Court today

Crystal Jones
by
8th Jun 2020 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Corfield, Benjamin James 
  • Fitzpatrick, Ashleigh Judith Rose
  • Forrester, Joel Anthony 
  • Graham, Kymberly Louise
  • Gulliver, Kaitlin Maree 
  • Hennessy, Dale John 
  • Henningsen, Hedley Bowman John
  • Henry, Joe Robin 
  • Honor, Cody John William
  • Houston, Daniel Hardie 
  • Howlett, Nathan Robert
  • Hughes, Robert Noel 
  • Johnson, Jacinta Lee
  • Kirk, Bradley Jude 
  • Luhrs, Katrina Leanne 
  • Macdonald, Ryan 
  • Moller, Aidin James 
  • Moras, Harley Nicholas 
  • Olive, Todd Graeme
  • Schodel, Norman Stephen 
  • Scott, Hayden James 
  • Smith, Juanita Joy
  • Straughair, John Anthony 
  • Webster, Lisa Maria
buncourt bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Bundy Bowl’s new look revealed after renovations

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Bundy Bowl’s new look revealed after renovations

        News After being closed for more than 70 days, Peter and Jeanette McElligott are over the moon to be able to reopen Bundy Bowl to the community.

        Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Premier

        premium_icon Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Premier

        Politics Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Queensland Premier

        Amber alert children may have crossed border

        Amber alert children may have crossed border

        News Amber alert issued for young children missing from Harristown

        Stefan, NRL identities among Qld honour list

        premium_icon Stefan, NRL identities among Qld honour list

        News Hairdressing titan, NRL identities among Queensland honour list