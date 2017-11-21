$2.4 million promise for Mon Repos means more jobs

THE Palaszczuk Labor Government has committed another $2.4 million to the Mon Repos Conservation Park to create more jobs and put the turtle centre on the ecotourism map if re-elected.

Environment Minister Steven Miles said the funding would generate an economic boom for Wide Bay.

"We want to build a state-of-the-art facility that will deliver a special, once-in-a-lifetime turtle encounter experience for visitors,” Mr Miles said.

"That's why we are committing a further $2.4 million in addition to the $10 million for the redevelopment of the visitor centre.

"The Mon Repos redevelopment means jobs for Bundaberg locals through the construction phase.

"In this financial year alone, we're investing $5.7 million for the redevelopment.

"The tender was released by the Government in October, and I strongly encourage every local business who can deliver the upgraded centre to put their hand up and get a tender in.”

JOURNEY BEGINS: One of the first baby turtles to emerge from the nest at Mon Repos Conservation Park. Max Fleet BUN240211TURT4

Labor candidate for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson MP said under the Palaszczuk Government's Buy Queensland procurement policy, businesses that employ a local workforce will get up to a 30 per cent weighting on their tender assessment.

"This policy gives local employers a great shot at winning this work,” Ms Donaldson said.

"That means local employers can keep their businesses going strong, and keep local jobs alive-right here in the local economy, and in the local community.

"More than 50 jobs will be delivered during construction, and it will provide ongoing employment and draw visitors from across the globe once the doors on the new centre open.

"Construction will require a range of tradespeople including-carpenters, floor layers, cabinet makers, plumbers, electricians, landscapers and concreters.

Labor candidate for Burnett Lee Harvey said this approach was in sharp contrast to the LNP's approach.

"The $10 million redevelopment is a clear example of why Government procurement through a local lens is so important,” Mr Harvey said.

"When I speak with local business owners here in Burnett, they all say the same thing: businesses need security and certainty.

"They want to be able to employ workers and apprentices, and they don't get that when local jobs go overseas or interstate.

"The Mon Repos redevelopment means local businesses will grow, because this is about Wide Bay workers and Wide Bay jobs.

"And that's a much better approach to Government contracting than what's on offer from Tim Nicholls and the LNP.”