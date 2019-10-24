24-hour service station application withdrawn

Plans have been withdrawn for a 24-hour service station and food outlet along Airport Drive at Kensington.

JUST weeks after a development application for a 24-hour Liberty service station and fast food outlet at Kensington was submitted, the application has been withdrawn.

The proposal was initially lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council on September 30 for a 14-bowser service station with an integrated food and drink component on a vacant 6,131m sq site along Airport Dr.

According to the now withdrawn application, the food and drinks component would have been managed by the service station operator, rather than an independent operator.

The service station and food and drinks outlet was intended to operate seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

It’s unclear what prompted the withdrawal of the application on Tuesday, or whether the applicant plans to resubmit the DA.

Bundaberg Regional Council and the applicant have been contacted for comment.