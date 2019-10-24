Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Plans have been withdrawn for a 24-hour service station and food outlet along Airport Drive at Kensington.
Plans have been withdrawn for a 24-hour service station and food outlet along Airport Drive at Kensington.
News

24-hour service station application withdrawn

Carolyn Booth
24th Oct 2019 8:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST weeks after a development application for a 24-hour Liberty service station and fast food outlet at Kensington was submitted, the application has been withdrawn.

The proposal was initially lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council on September 30 for a 14-bowser service station with an integrated food and drink component on a vacant 6,131m sq site along Airport Dr.

According to the now withdrawn application, the food and drinks component would have been managed by the service station operator, rather than an independent operator.

The service station and food and drinks outlet was intended to operate seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

It’s unclear what prompted the withdrawal of the application on Tuesday, or whether the applicant plans to resubmit the DA.

Bundaberg Regional Council and the applicant have been contacted for comment.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    ‘Attacked’: Businessman grew pot in tent next to TV

    premium_icon ‘Attacked’: Businessman grew pot in tent next to TV

    News CHRISTOPHER Anthony Mulford told Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan he felt “attacked” for being charged for growing marijuana for personal use because he owns Bundaberg’s...

    • 24th Oct 2019 8:55 AM
    WATCH: Near miss involving van at Bundy train station

    premium_icon WATCH: Near miss involving van at Bundy train station

    Crime A NEAR miss involving a van has occurred at a train station in Bundaberg.

    80 cut-price TAFE courses you can study right now

    premium_icon 80 cut-price TAFE courses you can study right now

    Education Qld Government announces $4m in TAFE subsidies to fill job gabs

    What about the platypus? Paradise Dam concerns aired

    premium_icon What about the platypus? Paradise Dam concerns aired

    News SUNWATER has addressed concerns about the impact of the 105,000ML water release...