Bucket of Kentucy fried chicken
Bucket of Kentucy fried chicken KFC
24 hour finger-licking goodness inches closer for Bundy

Mikayla Haupt
by
14th Aug 2018 2:47 PM
FOR those hanging out for 24/7 fried chicken, you may not have to wait much longer.

The KFC store proposed for Bundaberg East is inching forward with a tender notice calling for submissions.

While the development is yet to receive the green light, Hutchinson Builders published the notice in Saturday's paper.

FINGER LICKIN': Plans have been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council for a new KFC store in East Bundaberg.
Those interested in submitting a tender have under two weeks to get in, with tenders closing August 27.

In late May the NewsMail first revealed a development application had been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council for the third Bundaberg store. The proposal, which would see a new restaurant and drive-through facility built on land next to the Tradelink outlet at 93 Bargara Rd, seeks to operate 24/7.

For information about the tender process phone Hutchinson Builders on 4646 1500..

FINGER LICKIN': Plans have been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council for a new KFC store in East Bundaberg.
Bundaberg News Mail

