27°
News

$23m NDIS funding

NEXT STEPS: Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services Jane Prentice, Bush Kids CEO Carlton Meyn and Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.
NEXT STEPS: Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services Jane Prentice, Bush Kids CEO Carlton Meyn and Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd. Jessica Dorey

BUSHKIDS and Carers Queensland will share in more than $23 million in funding to deliver vital services to families across the electorate of Flynn as part of the roll-out of the NDIS.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said he was delighted with the Federal Government announcement and congratulated the organisations on their successful applications.

Bushkids will receive $6.2 million to provide early childhood intervention services, while Carers Queensland will receive $17.2 million to provide local area co-ordination services.

"This is a vital program for the families and carers of our vast region,” Mr O'Dowd said.

The program provides funding for community organisations to partner with the National Disability Insurance Agency to deliver the NDIS in regional areas like ours,” he said.

Topics:  bushkids carers queensland ken o'dowd ndis

Bundaberg News Mail
Teen speaks out about being transgender

Teen speaks out about being transgender

WHEN prospective parents are asked what gender they'd like their baby to be, the answer is usually "I'll love it no matter what”.

Keith Pitt reflects on past four years

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Securing ex-HMAS Tobruk among highlights for Pitt

Woman tells of horror at intersection

ROLLOVER: Emergency Services attended a crash at the Rosedale and Quinn Road Junction, Bucca, the same junction where three backpackers died in 2005.

'I've seen human bodies that didn't look human'

Cop 'gave' DV survivor's address to accused rapist, torturer

A mother is in hiding after a police officer allegedly sent her address to a man accused of raping and torturing her.

EXCLUSIVE: Officer faces ethical standards probe over address breach

Local Partners