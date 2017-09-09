$23m NDIS funding

NEXT STEPS: Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services Jane Prentice, Bush Kids CEO Carlton Meyn and Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.

BUSHKIDS and Carers Queensland will share in more than $23 million in funding to deliver vital services to families across the electorate of Flynn as part of the roll-out of the NDIS.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said he was delighted with the Federal Government announcement and congratulated the organisations on their successful applications.

Bushkids will receive $6.2 million to provide early childhood intervention services, while Carers Queensland will receive $17.2 million to provide local area co-ordination services.

"This is a vital program for the families and carers of our vast region,” Mr O'Dowd said.

The program provides funding for community organisations to partner with the National Disability Insurance Agency to deliver the NDIS in regional areas like ours,” he said.