230 cannabis plants found by Police

Crime

ebony stansfield
11th Jan 2019 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:52 PM

A MAN has been charged over the alleged cultivation of cannabis plants in the state's north.

About 1.55pm yesterday investigators from Coffs/Clarence Rural Crime Prevention Team and the Northern Region Enforcement Squad attended an area in the vicinity of Banyabba Nature Reserve in the Coaldale Valley as part of a joint investigation into cannabis plantations in the area.

Whilst walking on a track, they allegedly located a 57-year-old man standing near several cannabis plants.

The man was arrested and the area was examined further, during which 230 cannabis plants were located, with an estimated potential street value of $460,000.

The man was taken to Grafton Police Station and charged with cultivate cannabis between indictable and commercial quantity.

He was refused bail to appear at Grafton Local Court today.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. Do not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

