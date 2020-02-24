23 pets found their forever home on the weekend

Spyro is still searching for his forever home at the Bundaberg RSPCA.

WHEN Bundaberg RSPCA opened the doors on Friday, the shelter had 28 animals waiting for their forever home.

After the success of the RSPCA’s nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign, that number dwindled to only five by close on Sunday.

Bundaberg RSPCA animal care manager Lorin Grey said the weekend had a great outcome and allowed them to take in more animals.

“There are so many animals waiting for care and a safe place to live so it allows us to have the space to help those animals,” Ms Grey said.

“Just today we have had three dogs surrendered.”

Although the adoption fee was reduced to $29 Ms Grey said the adoption process did not change.

“We kept to the same adoption standard, for instance some dogs have restrictions to ages or fences and the same with cats, some cats need to be in a one cat home.”

“So we can be sure they went into homes right for them not just to people shopping on a whim.”

Despite the success Ms Grey said there were still animals waiting for their home such as Spyro (right).

“Some of our animals have been waiting for a while and some were just surrendered and aren’t quite ready yet.”

“We want to remind people there is a process to surrender animals to us, people need to do their research on our website before they turn up with an animal because we don’t want to turn them away.”