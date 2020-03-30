NAMED: 23 North Burnett drug and drink drivers

NAMED: These are 23 North Burnett drug and drink drivers that have gone through Gayndah court in the last 12 months.

NAMED: These are 23 North Burnett drug and drink drivers that have gone through Gayndah court in the last 12 months. Rob Wright

THE Central and North Burnett Times and the Queensland Police Service will be joining forces to tackle the widespread problem of drink and drug-driving.

We have devised a list of the drink and drug-drivers that have gone through Gayndah Magistrates Court in the past 12 months.

This monthly list will endeavour to act as a deterrent for those putting others at risk by drink and drug-driving in our region.

Tongi Tanginoa faced Gayndah Magistrates Court after she was charged with mid-range drink driving and driving without ever holding a licence on February 22, 2020.

Tanginoa pleaded guilty to both charges, receiving a $1000 fine for mid-range drink driving, and was disqualified from driving for four months.

She then received a $250 fine, and a three month disqualification for unlicensed driving.

Luke Charles Minchinton was caught with THC in his system while driving on November 14, 2019.

Minchinton was convicted, fined $500, and suspended from holding a driver's licence for three months.

Rebekah Claire Shoebridge was charged with driving with meth in her system in late November of 2019.

Shoebridge was convicted, fined $300, and disqualified from driving for one month.

Douglas Harvey was caught drug-driving on February 14, 2019.

Harvey was fined $350 for failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe, with no conviction recorded.

He was fined $1200 for driving under the influence of drugs, and his licence was suspended for nine months.

Gregory Paul Howarth was caught driving over the general alcohol limit on January 25 in Gayndah.

He was pulled over on Capper S at 12.14am, and returned a reading of 0.062.

He was convicted, fined $400, and disqualified from driving for one month.

Rachel Louise May was caught in Mundubbera on January 4, 2020, after she blew 0.124 roadside.

She was subsequently charged with driving over the middle alcohol limit.

She was fined $800, and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was not recorded.

Trevor Mark Boulton was charged with driving while having a relevant drug present in his system.

He was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Ian Bish was caught drug-driving twice on February 1 and 4, 2019, testing positive for methylamphetamine and THC.

He was fined $600 for the first offence and $800 for the second, and his licence was suspended for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

Kelvin Wiley was caught driving a motor vehicle over the middle alcohol limit.

He was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified for driving for one month.

Danielle Louise Cork was arrested for driving under the influence of an illicit drug, and a string of other driving offences.

She was fined $400 for the drug-driving charge, and had her licence suspended for two months.

Michael Jason Harris was caught drink-driving after blowing 0.096 roadside.

He was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

John Edward Muller was charged with mid-range drink-driving after blowing 0.129 roadside.

He was fined $600, disqualified from driving for five months and had a conviction recorded.

Simon Lee Peakwas caught drug-driving on September 4 2019.

He tested positive for methylamphetamine and THC roadside.

He was convicted and fined $800, and disqualified from driving for six months.

Cameron Gimm was caught drug-driving with methylamphetamine in his system.

He was convicted, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Cameron Paul Mailman was caught driving in October 2019 under the influence of methylamphetamine and THC, while driving on a disqualified licence.

On the drug-driving charge, he was convicted, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Harley James Theodore Hilton Gee was charged with driving while having a relevant drug in his system.

He was convicted, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for two months.

John Lionel Krienke was caught mid-range drink-driving on September 27 after blowing 0.135 roadside.

He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $900.

Kenneth John Mogg was caught driving while over the no-alcohol limit on a provisional licence.

He was convicted, fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months.

James John Weston tested positive roadside for methylamphetamine and THC on October 23.

He was disqualified from driving for one month, fined $300 and convicted.

Kalon Arthur Driver was caught drug-driving on October 21, testing positive for methylamphetamine and THC roadside.

He was convicted, fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Timothy Richard John Green tested positive for THC roadside on October 22.

He was disqualified from driving for one month, fined $400 and convicted.

Guy Daniel Mullholland was caught drink-driving on November 14, blowing 0.063 roadside.

He was convicted, fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Terri Leanne Molloy was caught drink-driving on November 13 and blew 0.056 roadside.

She was fined $300, convicted and disqualified from driving for one month.