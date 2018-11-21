Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police on scene at McDonald's in Rasmussen, where a man reportedly sexually assaulted a woman. Picture: 7 News Townsville
Police on scene at McDonald's in Rasmussen, where a man reportedly sexually assaulted a woman. Picture: 7 News Townsville
Crime

Young man charged over McDonald’s sexual assault

21st Nov 2018 6:15 AM

TOWNSVILLE detectives have charged a man following investigations into the sexual assault of a woman at the Rasmussen McDonald's on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Riverway Drive business about 4.45pm Sunday after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the bathroom by an unknown man.

She was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Following a public appeal officers arrested a man at an address in North Ward about 2pm Tuesday.

A 22-year-old Kelso man has been charged with 10 offences including five counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count each of deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault.

He is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

editors picks mcdonalds sex assault townsville

Top Stories

    CBD: WBHHS call council's planning 'premature' 'speculation'

    premium_icon CBD: WBHHS call council's planning 'premature' 'speculation'

    Council News THE Bundaberg Council recently revealed their plans for the CBD revitalisation, but not all are impressed with the foresight of council's planners.

    Agnes Water retirement and health precinct gets green light

    premium_icon Agnes Water retirement and health precinct gets green light

    News Retirement options at Agnes Water to receive a massive boost.

    Dad speaks out after predator's $450 fine

    premium_icon Dad speaks out after predator's $450 fine

    Crime Man fined for breaching reporting conditions

    Man rejected by ex sets her mum's car on fire

    premium_icon Man rejected by ex sets her mum's car on fire

    Crime Rejected Bundaberg teen torches ex's mum's car

    Local Partners