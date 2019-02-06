Menu
SINGLE-CAR CRASH: A man is in a critical condition after his station wagon struck a power pole on Moore Park Rd last night. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO
22yo man in critical condition after car hits power pole

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
6th Feb 2019 7:58 AM
A 22-YEAR-old man is in a critical condition after his station wagon collided with a power pole on Moore Park Rd.

The man was driving through the S-bend in Welcome Creek between Fairydale and Booyan Rds about 7.50pm when the car left the road and struck a power pole on the driver's side.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man became trapped inside the car and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service assistance was required to free him.

Hydraulic equipment was used to extract the man, who was the sole occupant, from the station wagon.

The man was later transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a critical condition with a head injury, and the QPS spokesman said he may be transferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital today.

The spokesman said the man's next of kin had been advised of the incident.

The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating the matter.

