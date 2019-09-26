$22m new look: Mon Repos turtle tour tickets available now

TICKETS to this season’s turtle tours, including the new Mon Repos interpretative turtle centre, can now be bought online.

Acting environment minister Craig Crawford said the construction of the $22 million centre was almost complete and would be ready in time for the nesting season in November.

“The highlight of the centre is the immersive theatre room, where you slip off your shoes and step onto sand as the turtle nesting experience is recreated,” he said.

No matter what season you arrive you will feel like you’re on the beach witnessing these beautiful creatures come home to lay their eggs, or watching the babies hatch and make their first journey out to sea.”

Mr Crawford said there will be an official opening of the centre in November.

The night tour tickets are available for sessions from November 9.

These tickets can be bought https://bit.ly/2gqe44t