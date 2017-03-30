29°
Critical Alert

SCHOOLS OUT: Schools closed from Agnes Water to border

30th Mar 2017 6:37 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PARENTS and students are being warned to be wary after warnings were issued for significant rainfall, gale force winds, thunderstorms and large scale flooding.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education and Training said before taking their children to school, parents should local weather conditions and road access, and put their safety - and that of their children - above all else.

All state, Independent and Catholic schools between Agnes Water in the north, the NSW border in the south and west to Nanango are closed. This may also affect early learning and childcare centres.

Given the nature of the weather, check the status of your specific school directly if unsure

 

 

 

FOLLOW THE LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE HERE

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued top priority warnings to inland and coastal communities for widespread heavy rainfall, gale-strength winds and riverine and flash flooding.

Parents should not only consider the risks of the travel journey to school but also the return journey at the end of the school day in response to the deteriorating weather that is forecast during Thursday.

The Department asks parents to tune into their local ABC radio - the official emergency broadcaster - for weather and road updates.
 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

They should regularly monitor the Bureau of Meteorology website bom.gov.au for wind, rainfall and flood updates.

"We need parents to plan their day, and their children's travel to and from school, with the full knowledge of this changing and dangerous weather system."

For information about school closures, continue checking the Department's School Closures website at closures.det.qld.gov.au/ for the most up-to-date information about the status of schools in affected areas.

"We would like to reassure all of our affected school communities that our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. The safety of all of our staff, our students and their families will always be our highest priority.

State school closures (6.42am*) - If unsure, confirm with your local school.

  • Alligator Creek State School
  • Aldridge State High School
  • Albert State School
  • Anakie State School
  • Andergrove State School
  • Avondale State School
  • Beaconsfield State School
  • Bloomsbury State School
  • Booyal Central State School
  • Bowen State High School
  • Bowen State School
  • Bucasia State School
  • Bullyard State School
  • Calen District State College
  • Cannonvale State School
  • Carmila State School
  • Chelona State School
  • Childers State School
  • Collinsville State High School
  • Collinsville State School
  • Coningsby State School
  • Coppabella State School
  • Cordalba State School
  • Dundula State School
  • Eimeo Road State School
  • Eton State School
  • Eungella State School
  • Farleigh State School
  • Finch Hatton State School
  • Fitzgerald State School
  • Gargett State School
  • Givelda State School
  • Glenella State School
  • Goodwood State School
  • Gumlu State School
  • Hamilton Island State School
  • Hampden State School
  • Hayman Island State School
  • Hervey Bay State High School
  • Homebush State School
  • Isis District State High School
  • Kilcummin State School
  • Kinchant Dam Outdoor Education Centre
  • Koumala State School
  • Lochington State School
  • Lowmead State School
  • Mackay Central State School
  • Mackay District Special School
  • Mackay North State High School
  • Mackay North State School
  • Mackay Northern Beaches SHS - Special Education Program
  • Mackay Northern Beaches State High School
  • Mackay State High School
  • Mackay West State School
  • Marian State School
  • Merinda State School
  • Mirani State High School
  • Mirani State School
  • Moranbah East State School
  • Moranbah State High School
  • Moranbah State School
  • Nebo State School
  • North Eton State School
  • Northview SS - Special Education Program
  • Northview State School
  • Oakenden State School
  • Pindi Pindi State School
  • Pinnacle State School
  • Pioneer SHS - Special Education Program
  • Pioneer State High School
  • Proserpine State High School
  • Proserpine State School
  • Queens Beach State School
  • Rosedale State School
  • Sarina State High School
  • Sarina State School
  • Scottville State School
  • Seaforth State School
  • Slade Point State School
  • St Lawrence State School
  • Swayneville SS - Special Education Program
  • Swayneville State School
  • Thangool State School
  • Victoria Park State School
  • Walkerston State School
  • Wartburg State School
  • Yandaran State School

Catholic and Independent schools closures

  • Burdekin Christian College (Adelaide St)
  • Burnett Youth Learning Centre
  • Calvary Christian College
  • Carlisle Adventist Christian College
  • Emmanuel Catholic Primary School
  • Holy Spirit College (Mount Pleasant)
  • Mackay Christian College (N. Mackay (Ambrose Way)
  • MacKillop Catholic Primary School (Andergrove)
  • Mercy College (Mackay)
  • Shalom Christian College
  • St Anne's Catholic Primary School (Sarina)
  • St Brendan's Catholic Primary School
  • St Catherine's Catholic College The Whitsundays (Proserpine (Marathon Street))
  • St Catherine's Catholic College The Whitsundays (Proserpine (Renwick Road))
  • St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School (Mackay)
  • St John Bosco Catholic School (Collinsville)
  • St John's Catholic Primary School (Walkerston)
  • St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Mackay)
  • St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Mackay)
  • St Mary's Catholic School (Bowen)
  • St Patrick's College (Mackay)
  • Whitsunday Anglican School (Mackay)
  • Whitsunday Christian College

Early Childhood Education Centres

Parents are encouraged to make direct contact with their Early Childhood Education Centre/Provider for advice on whether it will be closed.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  cyclone debbie editors picks education department flooding schools

Breaking: Bundaberg region is now on stand up status

Breaking: Bundaberg region is now on stand up status

THE Bundaberg Local Disaster Management Group has now moved from alert to stand up status due to severe weather.

SCHOOLS OUT: Schools closed from Agnes Water to border

Mother sending son off to school at bus stop

Weather system is expected to worsen during the course of today

11 Bundaberg region roads closed as police urge caution

WET WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain thanks to Cyclone Debbie caused flash flooding across the Bundaberg region on March 29, 2017.

Some roads remain open but authorities urge caution

Council now on alert and preparing for every scenario

ON ALERT: Bundaberg Regional Council and the Local Disaster Management Group continues to monitor the predicted rainfall from of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Localised flooding likely with region set to see another 100-150mm

Local Partners

Make a bid for it at auction

EVERYTHING from excavators to extinguishers are among the items listed for sale at the monster Childers Rotary Auction.

Readings' 2017 relay team

Relay for Life fundraiser

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

Strassman show to poke fun at technology addiction

LOT OF LAUGHS: Comedian and ventriloquist David Strassman.

Ventriloquist returns to Bundaberg with laughs every 10 seconds

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Foxtel’s gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

MKR recap: The ‘slut’ comment that shocked everyone

Yep, MKR’s Josh has done it again.

JOSH has always been annoying, but this time he went way too far.

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Save the time and hassle of building by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate, Elliott Heads. The home is ready for you...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

Lot 35 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

Rural 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

MUST TO INSPECT NEAT AND TIDY BRICK

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $300,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS, SHED, SOLAR AND CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $429,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $259,000

Ideally suited to those looking for extra living space, this must see property consists of 4 generous size bedrooms plus office, 2 living areas plus separated...

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

Lot 5 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 ... $395,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 degree unrestricted views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and...

BLOCK OF LAND WITH OCEAN VIEWS

Lot 41 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of ... $220,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and tranquilly that this area offers. ...

ELEVATED OCEAN ASPECT LAND

Lot 43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing ... $220,000

Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing the opportunity to build a home and retain an ocean aspect without paying the price that...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!