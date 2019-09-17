Menu
Shannon Rufus sent in this photo of a sunrise over the Railway Bridge.
$21M Bundy railway line upgrades nearly done

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
17th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
A $21 MILLION railway upgrade for Bundaberg will wrap up later this month.

The project was funded to replace Bundaberg’s rail signalling system with a more modern system that requires less maintenance.

The project will also upgrade seven crossings in Bundaberg on Hanbury, Perry, Walker and Bourbong Streets, as well as Maynard, Thabeban and Verdant Siding Roads which enabled each crossing to operate independently.

“Isolating incidents or faults at one level crossing reduces unnecessary wider impacts to motorists and pedestrians at other crossings,” said Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey.

He said over half of the 150 jobs associated involved in the project were local to Bundaberg, including local electricians, suppliers and workers.

While Bundaberg may not see more railway improvements from the North Coast line projects, Mr Bailey said the Wide Bay would see a $588 million infrastructure investment in the 2019-20 budget to support over 2000 jobs.

