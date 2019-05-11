$2.13M commercial building sale a sign Bundy market rising

TOP END OF TOWN: The building at 70 Barolin St has reportedly sold for more than $2million, offering hope the commercial property market is on the rise.

THE $2.13MILLION sale of a Barolin St property is a positive sign Bundaberg's commercial market is on the up.

The sale was reported in a recent addition of property valuing company Herron Todd White's monthly report.

"At the top end of town, 70 Barolin Street, Bundaberg South sold subject to an extended lease term of five years for $2.13 million - circa seven percent,” the report says.

"At the lower end of the market, 32 Crofton Street, Bundaberg Central sold subject to a new three-year lease for $397,500 or circa eight per cent.

"These sales demonstrate a reasonable level of investor demand within the Bundaberg market which has been heavily driven by owner-occupiers over the past few years.

"Owner-occupiers still appear to be the dominant buyer profile, particularly within the sub $1 million price range.”

The report said the leasing market in 2018 was somewhat slow, with a low volume of new office leases established.

"Office tenancies within the more prominent locations typically achieve in the order of $250 per square metre and $350 per square metre gross for better quality tenancies and $200 per square metre to $275 per square metre gross for lesser quality tenancies,” it says.

But while the report said it expected 2019 to remain sluggish, David Radonich of CBD Realty believes that's not the case.

"Things have slowed down a little, but it has coincided with the federal election,” he said.

"The number of inquiries have reduced, but it'll still be quite a strong year.

"We're doing quite a bit of drafting of leases at the moment, but there is no reason once the election is over that things won't stay strong.”

Mr Radonich said while they weren't involved with the Barolin St sale themselves, it was encouraging to see a buyer from out of town investing in Bundaberg.

"There's a good return on investment rates for city buyers in regional areas,” he said.

"In the city they can buy a property and get a five to six per cent return, whereas in Bundaberg they can achieve a return of seven and a half or eight and a half per cent.

"Which should make an attractive proposition for out of town buyers.”

A hot property on the market at the moment is the Win Building on the corner of Quay and Barolin sts.

While is hasn't sold yet, Mr Radonich said there has been some keen interest.

"We've had a number of inquiries,” he said.