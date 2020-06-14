The 213cm teen phenom taking US by storm

How the hell do you get the ball around those arms?

How the hell do you get the ball around those arms?

The next big basketball star in the US could well be named Chet.

High-schooler Chet Holmgren came to prominence when he pulled a filthy move while taking on Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry at a camp last July.

In fact it was Curry's own signature move, a behind-the-back crossover which went viral online, a video clip of it generating millions of views.

While few people outside of the US would know the 213cm youngster, that video certainly helped his profile.

Holmgren told 247Sports at the time that he thought he may as well give the move a go.

"I knew when I was coming down that I was going to hit him with a dragged-in and out and he didn't quite bite on that," Holmgren said. "So then I went behind the back and he bit on that, then I doubled it up and hit one more dribble and came across the lane.

"It's kind of like every kid's dream going against the NBA MVP and getting to compete against him and show him what you got.

"It was pretty fun, it was a great experience and people shouldn't judge him on one play, he's still the two-time and unanimous MVP, not defensive player of the year."

According to recruiting website Rivals.com, Holmgren had 31 offers for college at the time of the Curry video. Now he's the top-ranked high-schooler in America, according to ESPN, who has him top of the 2021 class.

Wow. Just seeing @Minnehaha_BBall's rising senior @ChetHolmgren has earned the #1 ranking in the "ESPN100" H.S. basketball prospect rankings.



That's for the *nation* not just the state.



He's the #1 player in the nation's class of 2021.https://t.co/wHklrc58iG pic.twitter.com/xYqnbkQy2a — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) June 9, 2020

With a wiry frame and lanky features, the kid could be a project for the right college especially if he puts a bit more meat on his bones.

He told Bleacher Report late last year that he's happy to spend his time learning to be better and is constantly trying to add new skills.

"People think it's important to be scoring like 45 points a game by third grade, but it's not," Holmgren said. "Learning how to play basketball is important. I learned fundamentals. I was a project, but people were willing to take time with me.

"They turned a pile of bricks into a house. Actually, I wasn't even a pile of bricks - I was whatever you make bricks out of."

He already has a killer highlights package and is a force in the paint.

7-foot @ChetHolmgren says UNC, Michigan, Minnesota, Gonzaga, Memphis, Georgetown, and Ohio State are all recruiting him. Which would be the best fit?! pic.twitter.com/S4VmfP7ajl — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 14, 2020

Chet Holmgren sits atop the updated 2021 rankings! 😈 @ChetHolmgren pic.twitter.com/U5OPzWBQRd — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) June 10, 2020

Whether he'll make the NBA still remains to be seen but you can rest assured the US will be watching.

Originally published as 213cm teen phenom taking US by storm

Chet’s face is priceless at the end 😂 @ChetHolmgren pic.twitter.com/pFYpZRttY7 — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) May 27, 2020