21-year-old Bundaberg man films arrests

WHEN Bundaberg police were trying to arrest Harley Ashlin's step-father and another man, he filmed it and then obstructed them.

Ashlin, 21, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to nine offences including three counts of obstructing police, trespass, possession of marijuana and drug utensils, public nuisance and failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said one man ran off when police tried to arrest him on Targo St at 8.25pm on March 24. Ashlin filmed it on his mobile and came between one officer and the man.

In an incident at 11.15pm on April 18 police saw Ashlin inside Hinkler Central. He fled but went to the police station the next day.

On July 14 police had been trying to locate a male associate of Ashlin's when Ashlin began shouting and stood in the middle of the road, obstructing officers.

When later told he would be arrested Ashlin ran and police gave chase.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said the matters did not warrant jail.

But Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the court was running out of options for Ashlin, who needed a sentence where he would be supervised and to help with health and drug issues.

Ashlin was sentenced to 15 months supervised probation with counselling, and fined $550.