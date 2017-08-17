29°
News

21-year-old Bundaberg man films arrests

Ross Irby
| 17th Aug 2017 6:37 PM
A man has appeared in court.
A man has appeared in court. file

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Bundaberg police were trying to arrest Harley Ashlin's step-father and another man, he filmed it and then obstructed them.

Ashlin, 21, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to nine offences including three counts of obstructing police, trespass, possession of marijuana and drug utensils, public nuisance and failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said one man ran off when police tried to arrest him on Targo St at 8.25pm on March 24. Ashlin filmed it on his mobile and came between one officer and the man.

In an incident at 11.15pm on April 18 police saw Ashlin inside Hinkler Central. He fled but went to the police station the next day.

On July 14 police had been trying to locate a male associate of Ashlin's when Ashlin began shouting and stood in the middle of the road, obstructing officers.

When later told he would be arrested Ashlin ran and police gave chase.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said the matters did not warrant jail.

But Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the court was running out of options for Ashlin, who needed a sentence where he would be supervised and to help with health and drug issues.

Ashlin was sentenced to 15 months supervised probation with counselling, and fined $550.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt

GRAPHIC PIC: Pubic hair in bag as tenants leave home filthy

GRAPHIC PIC: Pubic hair in bag as tenants leave home filthy

A BUNDABERG woman is warning others after being caught out by tenants who left a unit filthy and in disrepair.

National award for innovative Bundaberg cattle farmer

INNOVATION: Rob Cook has won a national award recognising excellence in agriculture.

'Ingenious example of innovation'

Where to grab food in Bundy if you have food intolerances

FROTHING ON COFFEE: Mat Grills has just opened The Journey, a new cafe in Bargara.

Bundaberg caters to multiple food requirements and intolerances

Fishing sale to be held

BIG RED: Scott Svensson with his nephew Andon who caught his first red emperor while fishing off Bundaberg last weekend.

Chance to spot whales while out fishing

Local Partners

Bundy coffee business is moving

THE love for her customers is what changed the mind of young coffee entrepreneur Hannah Aylward.

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

Erin Yarwood's Facebook photo with Matt Golinski.

Couple welcomes first child

Phil Emmanuel ready to rock local festival

JAMMING: Guitar legend Phil Emmanuel will rock Moore Park.

Get ready to party!

Find out about 10c refund scheme at meeting

CHANGE COMING: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett says now is the time to start preparing for next year's changes.

Learn how to make cash from trash

Bundy ocean themed festival to draw a crowd of 5000

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

Plenty of attractions to enjoy

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was intimidated by two other Hollywood stars.

Thor star says he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other actors.

Sam Newman: How a Playboy magazine changed everything

The new crew of The Footy Show.Source:Supplied

How a Playboy magazine changed everything.

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

Leah says she was ‘incredible disappointed’ with Matty J.

BACHELOR evictee's controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Inia Maxwell and John Eales in a scene from the documentary John Eales Reveals: The Haka.

Rugby legend is on a quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition/

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

ATTENTION DEVELOPERS /INVESTORS SUB DIVISON OPPORTUNITY SEEKING EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Lot 2 Birthamba Road, South Kolan 4670

Residential Land 102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential ... Expressions of...

102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential zone (minimum of 4000m2 blocks) Only 20 minutes drive to Bundaberg City Close to local...

HUGE ENTERTAINING AREA PLUS 6M x 6M SHED

57 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 3 $239,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans throughout, huge covered outdoor entertaining area, attached car accommodation with drive...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, IN GROUND POOL, 1012m2 BLOCK

10 Hampson Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $219,000

Be quick to organise your inspection of this must see brick house ready for you to add your own cosmetic personal touches to turn this house into your new...

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVEJOY STREET

7 Lovejoy Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 4 $269,000

7 Lovejoy Street Avenell Heights is a great name for a street and can provide lot's of love and joy for the new owners to be, as it has done for the current owners...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 52 Palermo Avenue, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $164,990

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* This is the ideal...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 95 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $159,990

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Lot 95 Amalfi Court...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 97 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $157,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Quietly tucked away...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 33 Venezia Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $162,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Positioned in a...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 99 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $159,990

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Lot 99 Amalfi Court...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 71 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $161,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Easement free and...

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property