21 North Burnett school leavers with huge future

SCHOOLS OUT: The graduating class of 2019 from Eidsvold and Monto State High. Credit: Sam Turner.

SCHOOLS OUT: The graduating class of 2019 from Eidsvold and Monto State High. Credit: Sam Turner.

AS WE draw closer to the end of the year, we will be saying goodbye to the North Burnett’s graduating class of 2019.

Throughout their years they’ve jumped over academic, sporting, and cultural hurdles, to come end of their schooling life, more determined than ever to begin their lives.

We’ve sat down with the seniors from Monto State High School and Eidsvold State School, and asked them what their plans for the future are and what they were going to miss the most about school.

Whether they’re moving out of town, joining the armed forces, or studying externally, the class of 2019 will be joining the rest of the world quite soon.

MONTO STATE HIGH

Monto Student Cameron Link. Credit: Sam Turner

Cameron Link

FUTURE: I’ll be going to the army, most likely in the infantry I’d say. I’ve wanted to for about 11 years, and I just find them to be really cool, so I can’t wait.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: I’ve enjoyed school here and there, but I’ll probably miss recreation the most.

Monto Student Jasmena Johnston. Credit: Sam Turner

Jasmena Johnstone

FUTURE: I’m going to work full time as an assistant in nurse, and then hopefully attain my registered nurse qualifications.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: The support network the most.

Monto Student Daniel Phillips. Credit: Sam Turner

Daniel Phillips

FUTURE: I’m going to become a jackaroo, and I already have a few jobs around here lined up, but wouldn’t mind eventually ending up in the Northern Territory.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: Not much, didn’t want to be here too much anyway.

Monto Student Matthew Williams. Credit: Sam Turner

Matthew Williams

FUTURE: I might be going to the next town over in Gladstone to work for a couple years to save some money. Then I’ll probably begin studying international relations. A lot of my family lives there in Gladstone so it should be a really stable place to start at.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: I’m going to miss talking to my friends, and probably will miss Briony because I won’t be able to see her nearly as much.

Monto Student Taine Rooney. Credit: Sam Turner

Taine Rooney

FUTURE: I’ll be going to TAFE to do some courses there. I want to get into fabricating and welding, since apparently I’m good at it without ever doing it before. I’ll be moving somewhere soon though so nothing is set in stone just yet.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: Maybe the food the most? I’ve wanted to get out of school for a year now, so I don’t think I’ll miss too much.

Monto Student Briony Tranter. Credit: Sam Turner.

Briony Tranter

FUTURE: I’m not too sure what I’ll be doing after school, but I’ll be moving to Gladstone to be closer to my family. I have applied for a traineeship and if I get that, I’ll start in March in business administration.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: I’m not going to miss much, but I’ll miss seeing my friends everyday.

Monto Student Bridget Farmer. Credit: Sam Turner

Bridget Farmer

FUTURE: I’ll be studying primary education externally through Central Queensland University (CQU), so I’ll be staying in town for maybe a year. Then if I want to go to campus, it’s not too far from Rockhampton or Gladstone.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: I’m going to miss seeing my friends everyday. It’ll be hard since we won’t be able to hang as a group anymore since everyone is moving away.

Monto Student Maddison Edgar. Credit: Sam Turner

Maddison Edgar

FUTURE: I don’t really know what I’m doing next year, I’ll probably just move to Gladstone and work for a bit.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: Just my friends, and that’ll be it.

Monto Student Jemma Evans. Credit: Sam Turner

Jemma Evans

FUTURE: I will be studying paramedicine here externally through CQU.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: I think having something to do with my life everyday, like a bit of a routine. It’s all we’ve known since we were kids, so the change will be hard.

Monto Student Miguel Franco Herrera. Credit: Sam Turner

Miguel Franco Herrera

FUTURE: Hopefully getting into the navy since I’ve handed in my application for it. It’s in the process of getting approved now, so I’m hoping to be trained as an aircraft technician. This will mean I’ll have to move to Victoria for training.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: I’ll miss my friends the most, since I’ll be moving away I won’t get to see the people I’ve known for other five years.

Monto Student Alex Calderon. Credit: Sam Turner

Alex Calderon

FUTURE: I’m planning to study nursing online through CQU, and once I graduate I’ll probably move somewhere else through CQU.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: I will miss my friends you know, and I guess the time we’ve had together. Even though we don’t like being here sometimes, we like having each other around.

Monto Student Amiel Durante Buncayo. Credit: Sam Turner

Amiel Durante Buncayo

FUTURE: I’m planning on going to university for civil engineering, so hopefully that gets approved, and I’ve planned to move to Rockhampton with my brothers to CQU.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: I’ll miss my friends, and the small workload. Especially since university work will just get higher and higher, it’ll be a lot harder compared to here.

Monto Student Wyatt Watson. Credit: Sam Turner

Wyatt Watson

FUTURE: I’ll be heading to Queensland University of Technology (QUT) in Brisbane to study computer science. I’ve grown up with technology, and it’s been a big part of my life and it’s always interested me.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: I’ll miss the tight community Monto has, where there’s always someone to talk to.

Monto Student Brooke Radel. Credit: Sam Turner

Brooke Radel

FUTURE: I’ll be studying psychology at the University of Queensland (UQ), so I’ll be moving down there to the women’s college.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: I’m going to miss the memories and seeing everyone everyday. It’s going to be a big change, going from a small town to a big city, and it’ll be very different.

Monto Student Laney Ariens. Credit: Sam Turner

Laney Ariens

FUTURE: I’ll be doing nursing at CQU in Rockhampton. I think it’s a good industry to be in.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: Probably just my friends and family.

EIDSVOLD STATE SCHOOL

Eidsvold Student Zali Gooda-Gee. Credit: Contributed.

Zali Gooda-Gee

FUTURE: I don’t have plans I just want to have fun.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: Coming to school and spending time with everyone.

Eidsvold Student Larrakia Law. Credit: Contributed.

Larrakia Law

FUTURE: I’m moving to Gladstone to look for a mining job.

WHAT YOU’LL MISS: Hanging out with Shakira and Zali.

Eidsvold Student Shakira Beezley. Credit: Contributed.

Shakira Beezley