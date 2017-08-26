25°
News

20YO smokes weed, does burnouts in trip of a lifetime

Annie Perets
| 26th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Brett Marshall Soko Mckenzie appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Brett Marshall Soko Mckenzie appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH a bong in his hand and a foot firmly on his car's accelerator, a young man went on a wild ride smoking marijuana and doing burnouts from Childers to Hervey Bay.

The illegal trip gave Brett Marshall Soko Mckenzie an hour of "high" fun, but it's something he will be paying for in the years to come.

The 20-year-old was disqualified from holding a driver's license for 2.5 years after he pleaded guilty to four driving-related charged in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

He was riding solo on April 6, when police saw and heard Mckenzie doing multiple burnouts in his Ford Falcon while cruising down Boat Harbour Dr about 1am.

After being stopped, Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Donna Sperling said Mckenzie confessed he was doing it to "draw attention to himself".

"He was scattered in speech and talking really fast," Snr Const Sperling said.

"He had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet."

Police then spotted a waterpipe in Mckenzie's car.

"He stated he smoked cannabis all the way from Childers to Hervey Bay," Snr Const Sperling said.

Brett Marshall Soko Mckenzie appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Brett Marshall Soko Mckenzie appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets

Immediately disqualified from driving after this incident, Mckenzie was spotted behind the wheel later that same day and charged for driving without a license.

Mckenzie's father was the young man's lift to and from court on his appearance on Thursday.

His defence lawyer Richard Perry told the court Mckenzie, who is a Childers resident, was currently unemployed and receiving treatment for mental-related problems.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge also fined Mckenzie $1500. No conviction was recorded.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

Fuel thief finally runs out of luck

Fuel thief finally runs out of luck

CHARLES Edward John Compton sold a ride-on mower online for $3400 but it never arrived by truck at the home of the interstate buyer.

Marriage equality will matter the most when I'm dying

Same-sex marriage will change gay lives for the better.

We are not 'rapist pedophiles' supporting incest or marrying animals

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Who is at fault?

NEAR MISS: Dash cam footage shot along Burnett Heads Rd.Photo Contributed

Near miss on Bundaberg road

VIDEO: Two storey home destroyed by flames

House fire in King Street, Howard. The owner is confronted with all that remains of his two storey home.

What still stands of the home is unsalvageable.

Local Partners

REVEALED: What sparked the Coast's Bruce Hwy gridlock

STATE Government reveals the cause for the Sunshine Coast's traffic gridlock.

Grandpa pampered after being stranded in the cold

Kevin Holcroft became stranded after his car was bogged near Kirby's Wall. The Bundaberg community banded together on Friday in a day long search for great grandfather.

His family feared the worst as it was not like him to just disappear

Crowd growing at seafood festival

FRESH FLAVOURS: Oceanfest is here today.

Thousands expected at event

8 places where you can see Mayweather v McGregor

Pubs in the region are gearing up for the big fight.

Don't miss out on the action

Workshops for farmers to help with compliance

A workshop will be held in Bundy.

Farmers need to know obligations

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

COUNTRY music super-couple treated fans to a preview of the new album they've just recorded together.

Style: Spring into an '80s revival

New-season trends from David Jones for Gold Coast Eye at QT Surfers Paradise with model Abbey Maher. Picture: Jerad Williams

Wear the look with confidence, says Jesinta Franklin

Mustering up Gympie party vibes at Amamoor

Jessica Mauboy performing at the Pilbeam Theatre on her 'To The End Of The Earth' tour. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

Superstar Jessica Mauboy a big drawcard

NARCOS: New agents mean business

Michael Stahl-David and Matt Whelan in a scene from season three of Narcos.

Check out this rundown of what to expect from drug drama series

Tina Arena to play Eva Peron on stage

Tina Arena.

The musical will run at Sydney Opera House from September 13

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

Elise Stacy has emerged as a frontrunner on The Bachelor.

The former Hockyroo had a one-on-one date last night

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $399,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION!!! Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise...

EXCELLENT VALUE HERE - 25 ACRES OR (10.02HA)

50 Sues Road, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 0 0 $55,555.00

Look at the heading - Look at the Price -Look at the land size- Look at the photos - Pick up the phone and call me, number is below. This is excellent value here...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, IN GROUND POOL, 1012m2 BLOCK

10 Hampson Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $219,000

Be quick to organise your inspection of this must see brick house ready for you to add your own cosmetic personal touches to turn this house into your new...

ELEGANT HERITAGE INSPIRED RESIDENCE IN EDENBROOK

11 San Vito Court, Norville 4670

House 5 2 5 $769,000

In a class of its own is the only way to describe this magnificent 369.4m2 heritage inspired residence in San Vito Court renowned as one of Bundaberg's most...

Bargain Buy! Half Acre block Only $49,000

7 Lister Street, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land NOT MANY BLOCKS AT THIS PRICE: Half acre block or 2000m2 block ... $49,000

NOT MANY BLOCKS AT THIS PRICE: Half acre block or 2000m2 block of land just waiting for you to build your own country retreat. Nestled in a quiet location in the...

1.91 HA APPROVED SUBDIVISION - 7 BLOCKS 2000 M2

8 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 ... $129,000

Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 BLOCKS Unfinished Project or subdivision may suit investors looking to capitalize on...

REFRESHED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM AND WILL CERTAINLY IMPRESS

3 Auer Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in a fantastic pocket in Kepnock is this charming renovated home with a warm and comfortable feel and a wonderful blend of character features with the...

HUGE ENTERTAINING AREA PLUS 6M x 6M SHED

57 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans throughout, huge covered outdoor entertaining area, attached car accommodation with drive...

SUBDIVISION ALEADY COUNCIL APPROVED FOR 7 BLOCKS 2000 M2 IN SIZE

Lot 7 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 ... $129,000

Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 BLOCKS. Unfinished Project or subdivision may suit investors looking to capitalize...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river