A YOUNG woman has been taken to hospital after getting stuck in a rip at Elliot Heads.

Emergency crews were called to the beach off Lihs Rd about 11.50am with reports of a drowning incident.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said a 20-year-old woman was believed to have been struggling in the water at the river inlet.

She said the young woman managed to get herself to shore and had swallowed water.

Officers at the scene contacted paramedics and she was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.