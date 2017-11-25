Menu
$20m project starts at IWC

SOD TURNING: Stirling Eggmolesse, Ara Harathunian, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Wayne Mulvany at the IWC second stage site in Bundaberg.
WORK has officially started on Stage 2 of the IWC in Bundaberg and with it, hundreds of jobs are being created.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the new Health and Wellbeing Centre would generate significant business and work opportunities in the community.

"The $19.8 million investment will return $43 million in benefits to the economy” Mr Chester said.

"The project will also create work for 407 local people, including 295 permanent jobs.”

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the new health facility would not just deliver strong economic returns, but also improve health outcomes in the Bundaberg community.

"The project includes construction of eleven consulting rooms, a clinical nurse station, three treatment rooms, a rehabilitation gymnasium, sauna, and parking for 56 cars,” Mr Pitt said.

General Manager of Indigenous Wellbeing Centre Ltd Wayne Mulvany said the project will support many Allied Health professionals, including GPs, psychologists, cardiologists, and radiologists.

"IWC is a leading provider of health and community care in our region, and delivers services to all people, without discrimination,” Mr Mulvany said.

"This project will enable IWC to continue to build capacity in our community.”

Construction on the project will be complete by late-2019. The Coalition Government committed $7.4 million to the $19.8 million project.

