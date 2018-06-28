$20M FOR ROADS: Coastal projects on the agenda

BUSY: Traffic on Woongarra Scenic Drive will be alleviated once the final stages of the Hughes Rd extension are complete.

BUSY: Traffic on Woongarra Scenic Drive will be alleviated once the final stages of the Hughes Rd extension are complete. Paul Donaldson BUN090117BARG19

GREATER connectivity between coastal communities is the driver behind the single biggest local roads investment as part of a $20 million roads package in the Bundaberg Regional Council budget.

Division 5 representative Greg Barnes said the council was investing $1.6 million in the Hughes Rd extension.

"This stage of the project will see a roundabout constructed at the intersection of Hughes and Watsons Rds to address increased traffic movements when the Hughes Rd extension is finalised,” Cr Barnes said.

"The intention is that the final stage of this project, which is the extension of Hughes Rd from Wearing Rd to Watsons Rd, will be funded in the 2019-20 budget.

"This investment is another positive step in this ongoing project, which will provide greater connectivity between our coastal townships and result in a considerable reduction in traffic along foreshore roads.

"In particular, the extension will reduce the amount of 'through' traffic on Miller St and Woongarra Scenic Drive, which were never designed to carry the current volume of traffic.

"This project has been on the drawing board for well over a decade but due to the expense involved, various stages have had to be deferred in previous budgets.

"This final stage will not only benefit the residents of Bargara and the southern coastal communities but will also provide a practical catalyst for economic growth.”

Coral Coast Chamber of Commerce president David Wise said the project would create plenty of opportunities for the coastal area.

"Once the Hughes Rd extension is completed, with council's concept to have a distributor road all the way up the coast, it's going to assist growth, particularly around the Elliott Heads and Coral Cove areas, which will become a lot more attractive for development,” Mr Wise said.

"It will provide greater access to the port, Mon Repos and the Bargara Shopping Centre. In terms of traffic, it takes a lot of pressure off Bargara Ro, Moodies Rd, and Woongarra Scenic Drive.

"I'm looking forward to the project being completed; it will make movement a lot easier between the different parts of the coast, which is good for residents and business.”

Division 6 representative Scott Rowleson said the Hughes Rd extension was part of a long-term strategy to connect coastal communities between Burnett Heads and Elliott Heads.

"The coastal linking road is part of council's future vision for this area,” Cr Rowleson said.

"It will not only provide residents with the connectivity they have been asking for, it will support future growth and stimulate development right along the region's coastline.”