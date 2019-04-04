20m drunk drive leaves Bundy man with four year driving ban

DRUNK DRIVE: Geoffrey Oliver Bone pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving under the influence. He blew .228 during a breath test.

A BUNDY man will not be allowed behind the wheel for the next four years, after driving a car 20 metres with a blood alcohol reading of .228.

Geoffrey Oliver Bone pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving under the influence.

The court was told Bone had been pulled up by police, who had been at the servo for another incident, and when they conducted a breath test, Bone blew more than four times the legal limit.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson said a check of Bone's licence confirmed he was also disqualified from driving at the time.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger said the "jump out” feature of Bone's case was the "very high read”, and his recent history in 2014 and 2018 for a similar offence. Mr Messenger said Bone only drove 20 metres from the bowser, to a car park after an argument between his partner and her twin daughters began.

"There was a blow up, mum takes the girls, he was left in a busy petrol station and moved the car 20m,” Mr Messenger said.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said Bone had appeared with "a reading that should put you in prison”.

"Going to a change-over of children with that reading? One wonders if your involvement of what happened that day was not so innocent,” Mr Lavaring said. Bone was sentenced to six month's prison, suspended for two years. He was disqualified from driving for four years.