$20m available for Wide Bay business to create jobs

A $20 MILLION plan to boost jobs in the region is underway after the Federal Government announced applications for the Regional Jobs and Investment Packages to open next week.

The funding available to the Wide Bay Burnett region is $20 million over the three grant funding streams - infrastructure, business innovation and skills and training.

Grant amounts up to 50% of eligible project costs will assist existing local businesses to grow and offer incentives for metropolitan-based businesses to expand into the Wide Bay Burnett region, creating new jobs.

Bundaberg Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor is the committee chair.

Cr Trevor said the committee had a unique understanding of the regional communities.

"Being in a position to help harness the package and influence how the package will enable businesses to diversity their operations, support infrastructure projects and invest in skills development and training programs was a privilege and honour,” he said.

"I'd like to thank the committee members for their hard work and leadership in the development of the region's plan.

"They have provided invaluable input in highlighting the economic and investment needs of the Wide Bay Burnett.”

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the government invested in regional Australia because it understood the cities could not exist without our regions, which supply their water, food, power and gas.

"This will provide the Wide Bay Burnett region with a much-needed $20 million shot in the arm,” Mr Pitt said.

"This program targets funding to where jobs are created, to business and organisations to invest in projects to grow and boost jobs.

"Now that the Local Investment Plan is done, applications from the Wide Bay Burnett region can roll in.”

Applications open next Wednesday, May 31.